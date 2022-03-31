Catheon Gaming Launches First-Ever P2E Game To Go Live On The Solana Blockchain - SolChicks Mini Game

HONG KONG, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catheon Gaming, publisher of the flagship game SolChicks, the #1 leading fantasy "Play-to-Earn" (P2E) game on the Solana blockchain, launches its mini game - Dungeon Escape - today.

The mini game, titled 'Dungeon Escape' , is the first P2E game to go live on the Solana blockchain globally, and has been developed in parallel with the main SolChicks RPG game. Dungeon Escape is a game where the brave SolChicks' explorer tries to collect treasures, whilst avoiding deadly traps. Along with the launch of Dungeon Escape, the game will also roll out two other new features in the SolChicks ecosystem - the $SHARDS token, and the NFT breeding system (launch of breeding will be in late April).

The primary purpose of launching the mini game is to allow the SolChicks' NFT holders to start utilizing their SolChicks to play and earn $SHARDS tokens in the lead up to the main RPG SolChicks game, which will have full play-to-earn integration and is expected to be launched later this year. $SHARDS tokens are required for breeding new SolChicks NFTs and will be used in various game mechanics such as upgrading weapons in the main game.

William Wu, CEO, Catheon Gaming comments: "We are extremely pleased to have launched the SolChicks mini game, which will enable our NFT holders to start utilizing their SolChicks NFTs, whilst waiting for the main game with full P2E integration to be launched later this year. In the meantime our dedicated and talented team are working hard on developing the full game. There are two major trends coming to blockchain gaming — shepherding in the various utilities of NFTs and making play-to-earn games more fun to play. At Catheon, we put entertainment value at the core of everything we do, making sure that our games are built with our players and community in mind."

The team behind SolChicks are working diligently to expand the SolChicks platform, creating a best-in-class gaming experience for the players. SolChicks is designed to be fun-to-play first, and play-to-earn second. It is already the number 1 fantasy game on the Solana blockchain, however, the long-term vision for it is also to be seen as the most popular P2E game globally with its well-designed game architecture and in-game economy.

Catheon Gaming's portfolio is growing rapidly, with the three existing titles, SolChicks, Seoul Stars and Angrymals, soon to be joined by a number of others in the pipeline this year. The company is focused on working on developing new games to ensure they reach the largest possible audience, or partnering with existing games to assist them in sustaining the value for players via a "Play-to-Earn" model with NFTs and blockchain integration.

In time for the launch, the Catheon team will be attending events around the world, including Miami NFT Week and Bitcoin 2022, Non-fungible Conference in Lisbon and Paris Blockchain Week. The team will have the opportunity to discuss SolChicks, Catheon Gaming and its upcoming titles and developments in more depth.

https://solchicks.io/mini-game-access

About Catheon Gaming

Catheon Gaming is the fastest growing integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment company globally. The company's flagship franchise, SolChicks, entered the market following a successful fundraise from various venture capitals, institutions and launchpad partners. The company brings technical, gaming and marketing expertise together with deep roots in the blockchain industry. The company's strategy is to partner with leading game developers and IP-holders to incubate and launch "best-in-class" blockchain games and bring them to the widest possible audience.

For more information, please visit: https://catheongaming.com/

For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Catheon Gaming; SolChicks