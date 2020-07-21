Catherine Boyce of Vonage Named to the 2020 CRN® 100 Rising Female Stars List

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Catherine Boyce, Senior Channel Manager, to its 2020 list of 100 Rising Female Stars. This exclusive list identifies extraordinary women who are helping to shape the future of the IT channel through their dedication, hard work, and innovation, positioning themselves as leaders and helping their organizations succeed.

With more than a decade of experience in the Channel, Boyce joined Vonage in 2015 as District Director of Cloud Solutions, responsible for sales in the Northeast. She has helped to accelerate the growth of the Vonage Channel in the Northeast region and as a top sales leader, has been named to the President's Club, Vonage's initiative to recognize excellence in performance as well as ability to build and cultivate new partnerships.

"Passionate about the Channel and committed to helping partners succeed, Catherine's enthusiastic and inspiring leadership style motivates many aspiring team members to reach and exceed their professional goals," said Jim Regan, VP Channel East for Vonage. "This acknowledgment reinforces Catherine's many contributions to the Channel team, as well as our commitment to providing a consistently differentiated offering to our partners to help them meet the unique needs of their customers."

"CRN's 2020 100 Rising Female Stars list honors leaders who are poised to impact the industry for many years. They are accelerating the growth of their companies through excellent direction and innovation in their field," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The accomplishments of these women are reshaping the IT channel, and we are proud to honor their achievements."

"I'm delighted to be recognized by CRN, alongside this esteemed group of professionals," said Boyce. "This award reaffirms my belief in the power of hard work, collaboration and a dedication to enabling our partners to deliver exceptional experiences to their customers. It is a true team effort."

The 100 Rising Female Stars list is making its debut this year with Channel leadership candidates selected by the CRN® editorial team. The final honorees are chosen based on their demonstrated leadership, expertise, innovation, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. The 2020 list of 100 Rising Female Stars will be featured in a special July issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/risingstars .

