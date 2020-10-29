Catherine Burke Joins Black Knight Board of Directors

"We are extremely proud to have Katie serving on the Black Knight Board of Directors," said Black Knight Chairman Bill Foley. "She has a wealth of expertise and experience that will provide valuable insight and direction to Black Knight."

Burke has been Chief Strategy Officer at Edelman since January 2019. Additionally, she is the head of Practices, Sectors and Intellectual Property at Edelman and is a member of Edelman's Executive and Operations committees.

Since 2008, Burke has served in a variety of executive roles at Edelman, including Global Chair of Public Affairs and Global Chief of Staff. She previously served as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Nielsen Holdings plc.

"Black Knight is a company that continually demonstrates its commitment to providing innovative solutions that deliver value to its clients," said Burke. "I look forward to joining the Board of Directors of a company with such a strong focus on transforming the industry and delighting its clients."

