Catherine Fink Joins Makovsky as President

An early innovator in healthcare communications with corporate experience in areas such as sustainability and DE&I, Cathy will drive the firm's evolution while building on its legacy as a sophisticated and trusted counselor with deep multi-sector expertise. Founder Ken Makovsky is concurrently stepping into the role of Chairman and CEO, and will focus on the firm's business development efforts and advise on key client relations.

"I'm excited to be returning to an independent, growth-minded firm at a time when having the freedom and ability to adapt to meet client needs is more crucial than ever," said Cathy Fink, President at Makovsky. "Makovsky has a stellar legacy of providing knowledgeable, senior-level counsel to clients navigating complex and constantly shifting communications ecosystems. I look forward to expanding our offerings as we continue to provide that same high level of customized service in the years ahead, especially as the lines between advertising, PR and marketing continue to blur."

"Cathy is a dynamic leader with global cross-functional expertise, and her experiences as an entrepreneur as well as in the big agency world make her an ideal partner for all practice areas here at Makovsky. We are delighted to have her on board as we explore the grey areas in today's communications world, and we are invigorated by the prospect of what lies ahead for the firm and our clients," said Makovsky Founder, Chairman and CEO Ken Makovsky. "She moves easily from patient advocacy in healthcare to multi-sector corporate reputation situations and is a trusted counselor to C-Suite executives across the healthcare, marketing and communications industries."

An accomplished marketing and communications executive, Cathy is a firm believer that communications rooted in pragmatism, simplicity and cultural sensitivity can catalyze sustainable change in systems across business sectors. Her pioneering vision for what is now known as the "consumerization of health" was the driving force behind the creation of The Eden Communications Group, the patient education company she co-founded in 1991 and later sold to Omnicom. Her extensive healthcare experience and service-centric approach to management is a natural fit for Makovsky, which prioritizes an industry-first approach, deep specialization, and engaged senior counsel.

Most recently, Cathy was an Executive Vice President with the global public relations firm Porter Novelli Inc., where she oversaw the agency's portfolio of work for Johnson & Johnson and Boehringer Ingelheim. Her experience working at the intersection of healthcare and technology includes the recent launch of one of the world's largest direct-to-consumer virtual clinical trials in a partnership with Apple and J&J. She has previously worked as a consultant, with clients that included private foundations, non-profit organizations, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare marketing agencies, allied healthcare providers, and emerging provider organizations.

About Makovsky

Makovsky is one of the world's leading and oldest independent integrated communications firms. Makovsky has been recognized as "Agency of the Year" and Founder Ken Makovsky "PR Professional of the Year" and "Blogger of the Year" multiple times by industry organizations. Originally founded in 1980, the firm has long been an independent-minded mainstay of New York's public relations world, reliably informing consumers, investors, policymakers and other stakeholders for over four decades. It is recognized for its deep specialization in health, financial and professional services, technology, and energy.

Clients have ranged from seed-level startups and publicly-traded multinational corporations to nonprofits and Fortune 500 blue-chip names. Ken Makovsky also founded IPREX, a global partnership of independent public relations firms in 30 countries and 40 cities in the U.S.

