Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning Celebrates Grand Opening of Early Childhood Education Center in Harrisburg

Event attendees included regional leaders and supporters, community partners, CHS Harrisburg teachers and staff, and a group of the first families to enroll. The event kicked off with remarks from key leaders, including Chair of the MHS Board of Managers Maria Kraus; MHS and CHS President Pete Gurt; CHS Executive Director Senate Alexander; CHS Harrisburg Center Director Malissa Lorenzo; Harrisburg City Council President Danielle Bowers; and Dauphin County Commissioners George Hartwick III and Mike Pries. City of Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams attended the ceremony and a proclamation was read on her behalf. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees toured the 46,963-square-foot facility.

"For nearly 115 years, Milton Hershey School has served thousands of children from our campus in Derry Township. Yesterday, we made history by expanding Milton and Catherine Hershey's legacy to serve children in the City of Harrisburg," said Pete Gurt, MHS and CHS President. "The opening of CHS Harrisburg enables us to fulfill the Hersheys' mission by serving even more children in need of high-quality early childhood education and care. I look forward to the long-lasting impact made in collaboration with the Harrisburg community."

CHS Harrisburg, serving 150 local children, will operate as a year-round non-residential facility from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The CHS program is centered around a play-based curriculum to enhance children's social, emotional, and cognitive development. The building features 12 classrooms, an Innovation Studio, active movement spaces, a rooftop STEM Garden, and a Family Success Center, where families can be connected to resources to support their children in the classroom and at home. Additionally, CHS will offer enrolled children services on-site, often from outside providers, such as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; physical and mental health services; meals, transportation for some, and personal items, with all costs covered.

"Through our innovative whole-child and family success approach and in collaboration with local organizations and resources, we are already seeing improved outcomes for children and families at our first location in Hershey," Executive Director Senate Alexander said. "We look forward to having the same success in Harrisburg as children gain critical skills for kindergarten and beyond and in helping families establish safe, strong, financially stable homes where children can thrive."

CHS launched its first location in Hershey, Pennsylvania, in the fall of 2023. Future locations include CHS Middletown, planned for 2025 and currently under construction, and three locations in Lancaster County beginning in 2026.

CHS Harrisburg is at capacity upon opening. Interested families can sign up to receive updates for future admissions opportunities at CHS Harrisburg or other CHS locations in the admissions section of chslearn.org.

ABOUT CATHERINE HERSHEY SCHOOLS FOR EARLY LEARNING

Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning (CHS) provides non-residential, year-round weekday care and education to children from six weeks to age 5 from under-resourced and over-burdened backgrounds, with all costs covered for qualifying families. CHS is a subsidiary of Milton Hershey School (MHS) and is part of a $350 million initiative to develop six Early Childhood Education Centers in Pennsylvania. For more information, visit chslearn.org.

ABOUT MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL

Milton Hershey School is one of the world's best private schools, where qualifying students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade live on campus and receive an exceptional educational experience—with all costs covered. For more information, visit mhskids.org.

SOURCE Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED