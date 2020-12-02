Catherine Levene Named President Of Meredith's National Media Group

DES MOINES, Iowa and NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com) announced today that Catherine Levene has been named National Media Group (NMG) President, effective immediately.

Meredith National Media Group President Catherine Levene

Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women and more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month through iconic brands such as PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, and REAL SIMPLE. Meredith's premium digital network reaches more than 150 million consumers each month. The company is the No. 1 U.S. magazine operator with 36 million subscribers and the No. 2 global licensor with robust brand licensing activities that include a Better Homes & Gardens partnership with Walmart.

Levene, 50, currently serves as the NMG's Chief Digital Officer. In her new role, she will oversee all NMG activities, including its Digital, Magazine (led by Doug Olson), and Consumer Products (led by Tom Witschi) businesses. Levene will report to Meredith Chairman and CEO Tom Harty.

"Catherine's strategic and innovative approach has been instrumental in growing our digital business," said Harty. "She is relentless in pursuing the best experiences for both our consumers and advertisers. I am excited for the future of the National Media Group under her leadership, and I am proud and thrilled to see Catherine make history as Meredith's first female corporate officer."

Levene joined Meredith in January 2019 as Corporate Chief Strategy Officer. She quickly transitioned into an operating role as the NMG's Chief Digital Officer. Under her leadership in fiscal 2020:

Digital advertising revenues grew to 38 percent of total NMG advertising revenue.





Total sessions for Meredith's NMG sites increased 16 percent, driven by strong performances from Meredith's entertainment and food sites, particularly PEOPLE.com and Allrecipes.com.





Meredith published 30 percent more videos and increased video views more than 50 percent across Meredith's owned and operated properties.





The company launched the Meredith Data Studio, which offers advertising solutions that connect Meredith's proprietary first-party data and predictive insights to help inform clients' marketing, product, and business strategies.





Two new multi-platform brands were created – Daily Paws for pet owners and Millie, a female-focused financial brand.





New podcasts were unveiled for the PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Southern Living, PARENTS, Travel + Leisure, and InStyle brands.

"I am extremely proud of what our Digital team has accomplished," Levene said. "Together, we have powered through the COVID-19 pandemic to find more innovative ways to meet the demands of consumers and advertisers alike across our business. These examples prove Meredith's commitment to serving women at every stage of their lives by creating the information and experiences they have grown to know and trust from our brands."

"I am honored to be selected to lead what I believe is hands-down the best team in the media and marketing industry," Levene continued. "I am very excited to continue working with Meredith Magazines President Doug Olson and Meredith Consumer Products President Tom Witschi to extend further Meredith's leadership position in serving American women of all ages."

Levene has been a champion of Meredith's Diversity & Inclusion efforts and serves as the executive sponsor for :BLACKPRINT, Meredith's Black employee resource group. "I am grateful to work for a company committed to becoming a more diverse and inclusive employer and ultimately to serving our audiences and customers in an even more rich and impactful way," said Levene.

Levene has spent her entire career in the media, digital media, and e-commerce industries. Her background includes executive positions at leading media companies such as The New York Times and Daily Candy. Levene has entrepreneurial and e-commerce experience, co-founding and selling Artspace Marketplace. She also has extensive experience working with boards and CEOs to set strategy, implement business plans, and direct M&A activities.

Levene holds an MBA from the Harvard University Business School and dual undergraduate degrees in history and business from the University of Pennsylvania and The Wharton School. She serves on the boards of directors of Business.com and the executive committee of Digital Content Next. She has held similar roles at Rent the Runway and TheFind and is an acting advisory board member of theSkimm.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (MDP: NYSE), a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. We reach consumers where they are across multiple platforms, including digital, video, print, and broadcast television.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women and more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month through such iconic brands as PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, and REAL SIMPLE. Meredith's premium digital network reaches more than 150 million consumers each month. The company is the No. 1 U.S. magazine operator with 36 million subscribers and the No. 2 global licensor with robust brand licensing activities that include a Better Homes & Gardens partnership with Walmart. Meredith's Local Media Group portfolio includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households and 30 million viewers. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Portland, and 13 stations in the Top 50.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

https://www.meredith.com

