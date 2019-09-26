Catherine Luthin Recognized as a 2019 Association of Energy Engineers Fellow, Only One of Two Women to Receive This Honor

ALLENHURST, N.J., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catherine Luthin, President of Luthin Associates, has been recognized as a 2019 Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) Fellow alongside ten other AEE members. Luthin shares this honor with Fotouh A. Al-Ragom from the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, as one of only two women to be inducted as AEE Fellows.

An AEE Fellow is a grade of membership for AEE members who have made a significant contribution to the energy management and alternative energy industry. These energy professionals have been AEE members for 10 years or more and have received one of AEE's prestigious recognitions: AEE Hall of Fame Member, AEE International Award Winner, or AEE Legend in Energy. These energy professionals have made significant strides in the energy industry and contributed to AEE.

As a female entrepreneur in a largely male-dominated industry, this achievement is especially important. Luthin has committed much of her personal and professional career to actively support and mentor women to prepare them for leadership roles in their fields.

In addition to a 2019 AEE Fellow, Luthin has been named "Energy Service Professional of the Year" by AEE. Catherine Luthin has become a nationally recognized leader and professional in the energy industry with more than 30 years of industry experience within corporate, nonprofit, and regulatory environments. She is the President and Founder of Luthin Associates, a leading energy management consulting firm that helps public and private sector clients within the New York Tri-state area. Luthin helps clients develop and implement proactive energy solutions, allowing them to operate more efficiently, integrate renewable energy resources and significantly reduce their energy spend.

Catherine was honored at the AEE Fellows Ceremony on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, held in accordance with the AEE World Energy Conference & Expo at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.

About Luthin Associates

Founded in 1994, Luthin Associates offers an array of financial energy consulting services to all the industry sectors in the New York Tri-state region and beyond helping clients save on their energy bottom line. In 2019, Luthin Associates joined forces with 5, an innovative energy advisory firm which has helped expand our skill set and overall presence in the energy landscape. As part of the 5 family of companies, Luthin has a deep bench of service offering for clients, which includes energy procurement, bill auditing, regulatory intervention, energy engineering, benchmarking, economic development, RFP management and sustainability planning services.

For more information, please visit Luthin.com or call 732-774-0005.

SOURCE Luthin Associates

Related Links

http://www.luthin.com

