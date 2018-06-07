Catherine M. Keating Appointed CEO of BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Effective July 9, 2018

Keating will be responsible for setting the strategic direction of BNY Mellon's Wealth Management business, a strong offering that has experienced robust revenue growth over a consecutive six-year period. This includes ongoing expansion of a diverse range of world-class capabilities to clients in new wealth markets, investing in client segments and digital capabilities and continuing to attract and develop top talent.

"Catherine is a seasoned CEO with a strong track record in leading wealth management and asset management organizations," said Mitchell Harris, CEO of BNY Mellon Investment Management. "Throughout her career, she has demonstrated the leadership skills that we're confident will make themselves immediately and deeply felt by our staff and clients. We are delighted with Catherine's arrival, and I look forward to partnering with her to advance the growth of our Wealth Management offering and capabilities for clients."

Since February 2015, Keating most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Commonfund, a non-profit, global institutional asset manager serving endowments, foundations and public sector investors. Previously, Keating enjoyed nearly two decades of experience at JPMorgan Chase & Co., including roles as Head of Investment Management Americas (2011-2015), CEO of the U.S. Private Bank (2005-2011), Global Head of Fiduciary and Wealth Advisory Services (2002-2005), and President of J.P. Morgan Trust Company of Delaware and the Mid-Atlantic Region (1996-2002). In addition, she held several firm-wide roles including serving as a member of JP Morgan Chase & Co.'s Executive Committee, member of the Management Committee for JPMorgan Chase Bank, co-chair of the Fiduciary Risk Committee, director of the JPMorgan Chase Foundation, and executive sponsor of the firm's women's network.

Named one of the "Most Powerful Women in Banking" and one of the "Most Powerful Women in Finance" by American Banker, Keating is a frequent author and speaker on investment topics. Her professional memberships include the Council on Foreign Relations, the Economic Club of New York, the New York Women's Forum, and the Committee of 200. She earned a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and a B.A. from Villanova University, where she previously served for eleven years on the board, including two years as Chair.

"This is a transformational time for the wealth management industry, and I'm thrilled with the opportunity to lead BNY Mellon's Wealth Management business," said Keating. "Throughout my career, I have been privileged to work with complex and growing businesses, strong and diverse leadership teams, and significant clients. I look forward to joining BNY Mellon and the Wealth Management team, and contributing to this great organization to serve our clients."

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2018, BNY Mellon had $33.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

About BNY Mellon Wealth Management

BNY Mellon Wealth Management is a leading wealth manager. In 2017, it was ranked as a Top 10 U.S. Wealth Manager by Barron's. It was also awarded Best Private Bank for Customer Service in the U.S. by Financial Times publications Professional Wealth Management and The Banker. The firm has more than two centuries of experience in providing services to clients who today include financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $246 billion in total client assets, as of March 31, 2018, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which provides investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning and private banking services, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information go to bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

