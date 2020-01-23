Catherine Monson, CEO at FASTSIGNS International, Inc. Will Deliver Two Upcoming International Keynotes

CARROLLTON, Texas, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catherine Monson, Incoming Chair of the International Franchise Association and CEO at FASTSIGNS International, Inc. will deliver the opening keynote session at the European Master and Multi-Unit Franchising Conference held in Vienna January 28 - 29 on the "State of Franchising: U.S. & Global Perspectives."

Catherine Monson, CEO and President of FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

Along with over 50 speakers who are Franchisors, Master Franchisees, multi-unit and multi-brand franchisees and insiders, Monson will enlighten attendees about broadening their brands' footprints globally and share strategies for brand growth and the best opportunities for success in new countries.

Monson will also be delivering an inspirational and informative keynote address at the Franchise Awards Gala Dinner in Budapest on January 30, 2020 at the New York Palace. Last year's keynote speaker was Reed Nyffeler, CEO and Co-founder of Signal 88.

Hosted by Boscolo Budapest, the awards dinner is the most significant event of the Hungarian Franchise Association. They are expecting 250 attendees during this event with representatives of the major franchise brands and multi-unit franchisees in Eastern Europe.

This celebratory evening will include honoring high-performing franchise networks in addition to members of the alliance that are represented in large numbers. Prizes will be awarded in various categories including Franchise Network of the Year, Most Dynamically Developing Franchise Network of the Year, Successfully Expanding Domestic Network Abroad, Marketing Award, Young Successful Franchisee and more.

"It is an honor to be speaking at both the European Master and Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in Vienna and the Franchise Alliance Awards Gala in Hungary," said Monson. "I am happy to help contribute to these events that highlight and recognize the brands and businesses driving the growth of franchising in Hungary, Eastern Europe, Vienna and the world at large."

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. celebrates its 35th anniversary in business in 2020 as the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 725 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States, Canada, Chile, England, Grand Cayman, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, France, and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points. FASTSIGNS has been ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past four years, a 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans by Franchise Business Review and a 2019 America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine.

Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

ABOUT THE HUNGARIAN FRANCHISE ASSOCIATION

The Hungarian Franchise Association assists franchisees to operate according to the European Codes of Ethics. The activities of the Hungarian Franchise Association have three major scopes. The first and the most important one is to provide the possibility of ethical franchising by influencing and controlling all regulations connected. The second one is to extend the knowledge related to ethical franchising through regional conferences in cooperation with county chambers. Last but not least, the association helps to connect appropriate franchisors and franchisees with each other.

ABOUT THE EUROPEAN MASTER AND MULTI-UNIT FRANCHISING CONFERENCE

The 2020 European Master & Multi-Unit Franchising Conference is the premier European conference for Master, Multi-Unit & Multi-Brand Franchisees. This event provides an intimate forum for international franchise business leaders to grow profitable franchise enterprises, based on the facts and on the experience of successful European master franchisees and multi-unit operators.

