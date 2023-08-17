Catheters Market to grow by USD 16.34 Billion from 2022 to 2027 | The growing trend toward minimally invasive procedures across various medical specialties to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The catheter market is estimated to increase by USD 16,348.19 million from 2023 to 2027, with a CAGR of 7.86%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Catheters Market - Market Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Catheters Market

The Catheters Market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 companies listed Below -

Abbott Laboratories, ANGIPLAST Pvt. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., BVM Medical Ltd., CardioFocus Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Getinge AB, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, McKesson Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Suretech Medical Inc., Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Group

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Catheters Market

Catheters Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by distribution channel (hospital stores, retail stores, and others), product type (cardiovascular catheters, specialty catheters, intravenous catheters, urinary catheters, and neurovascular catheters), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the hospital stores segment will be significant during the forecast period. The hospital store is the central supply department which is used to maintain an inventory of various medical supplies and monitor usage patterns, monitor inventory levels, and reorder catheters as needed to ensure adequate supplies are available. The hospital store includes urinary catheters, central venous catheters, arterial catheters, cardiac catheters, and more. In addition, because hospitals have diverse patient populations and multiple healthcare areas, they are large consumers of catheters. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Catheters Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers- The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a key factor driving market growth.

Major Trends- There is a growing trend toward minimally invasive procedures across various medical specialties. The use of catheters for procedures such as angioplasty, stenting, ablation, and endovascular interventions is required in Minimally invasive techniques. However, they can be used for many purposes, such as administering medications or contrast agents, draining fluids, clearing blockages, measuring pressure, or taking tissue samples. Hence, the growing trend toward minimally invasive procedures is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges- The risk of complications is a significant challenge impeding the catheters market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Catheters Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the catheters market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the catheters market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Catheters Market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of catheters market companies

The hemostats and tissue sealants market is estimated to grow by USD 2,558.35 million at a CAGR of 10.18% between 2022 and 2027. Technavio has segmented the market based on product( hemostats, tissue sealants and adhesives, and fibrin sealants), end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, homecare settings, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The growth of oncology tourism is a primary trend in the market.

The intermittent catheter market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,101.86 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and medical research centers), product (uncoated intermittent catheters, coated intermittent catheters, and closed system intermittent catheters), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing incidence of urinary incontinence coupled with the aging population is notably driving market growth.

Catheters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16,348.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, ANGIPLAST Pvt. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., BVM Medical Ltd., CardioFocus Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Getinge AB, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, McKesson Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Suretech Medical Inc., Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of companies included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global catheters market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global catheters market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Hospital stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hospital stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hospital stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hospital stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hospital stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Retail stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Retail stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

7.3 Cardiovascular catheters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Cardiovascular catheters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Cardiovascular catheters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Cardiovascular catheters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Cardiovascular catheters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Specialty catheters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Specialty catheters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Specialty catheters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Specialty catheters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Specialty catheters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Intravenous catheters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Intravenous catheters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Intravenous catheters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Intravenous catheters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Intravenous catheters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Urinary catheters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Urinary catheters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Urinary catheters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Urinary catheters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Urinary catheters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Neurovascular catheters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Neurovascular catheters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Neurovascular catheters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Neurovascular catheters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Neurovascular catheters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Company Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Company Analysis

12.1 Companies covered

Exhibit 121: Companies covered

12.2 Market positioning of Companies

Exhibit 122: Matrix on company position and classification

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 123: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 124: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 126: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

12.4 ANGIPLAST Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: ANGIPLAST Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: ANGIPLAST Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: ANGIPLAST Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 131: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 B .Braun SE

.Braun SE Exhibit 136: B.Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 137: B.Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 138: B.Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 139: B.Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: B.Braun SE - Segment focus

12.7 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 141: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 142: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 143: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 144: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 145: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

12.8 BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 146: BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 147: BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.9 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 149: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 BVM Medical Ltd.

Exhibit 154: BVM Medical Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: BVM Medical Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: BVM Medical Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 CardioFocus Inc.

Exhibit 157: CardioFocus Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: CardioFocus Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: CardioFocus Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Exhibit 160: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Getinge AB

Exhibit 164: Getinge AB - Overview



Exhibit 165: Getinge AB - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Getinge AB - Key news



Exhibit 167: Getinge AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Getinge AB - Segment focus

12.14 Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Exhibit 169: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 174: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 175: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 177: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

12.16 Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 179: Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 181: Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Terumo Group

Exhibit 182: Terumo Group - Overview



Exhibit 183: Terumo Group - Business segments



Exhibit 184: Terumo Group - Key news



Exhibit 185: Terumo Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 186: Terumo Group - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 187: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 188: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 189: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 190: Research methodology



Exhibit 191: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 192: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 193: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

SOURCE Technavio