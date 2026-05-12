Cathetrix and TubeX to Showcase Advanced Catheter Securement Solutions at WHX 2026

Cathetrix and TubeX will highlight two flagship products, Foley-Safe and Nephro-Safe at Pod Y106 at Future-X zone. Foley-Safe, is a Foley catheter securement device designed to reduce catheter movement, lower CAUTI risk, and prevent accidental extraction.

Foley-Safe was designed to provide a simple, effective solution that helps stabilize the catheter, improve patient comfort, and support better outcomes in urology care. Its safety-focused design aims to reduce unintentional extraction and protect against potential bladder and urethral injury during accidental pulling.

External Securement – An adhesive platform stabilizes the catheter and isolate the urinary system from movements of the collection bag. The medical-grade adhesive can remain in place for up to 14 days.





– An adhesive platform stabilizes the catheter and isolate the urinary system from movements of the collection bag. The medical-grade adhesive can remain in place for up to 14 days. Movement Control – The system absorbs micro-movements, reducing stress on the catheter, helping lower the risk of irritation and infection.





– The system absorbs micro-movements, reducing stress on the catheter, helping lower the risk of irritation and infection. Safety Disconnection – In the event of accidental pulling, the device enables controlled disconnection.

This multi-layered approach improves clinical outcomes by enhancing catheter stability, reducing unnecessary movement, and helping prevent avoidable complications.

Nephro-Safe brings that securement philosophy to nephrostomy care. Nephro-Safe introduces a dual-layer system designed to eliminate the risk of tube dislodgement, preventing potential damage to the kidney from accidental tube extraction and saves high-cost reinsertion.

"The U.S. healthcare system sets a high bar for infection prevention and patient safety," said Tal Hadass, CMO at Cathetrix & TubeX. "Our solutions are designed to meet these expectations by focusing on securement, stabilization, and reduced movement."

With millions of patients in the USA, the demand for reliable and effective securement solutions is growing. For distributors, it's an opportunity to introduce differentiated products that address these challenges.

About Cathetrix

Cathetrix transforms catheter care with next-generation stabilization technology that slashes CAUTI rates, prevents accidental extractions, and elevates patient safety for hospitals and homecare.

About TubeX

TubeX is a pioneering company specializing in advanced drainage tube securement devices, to enhance patients' quality of life.

Contact

Tal Hadass

CMO

Cathetrix-TubeX

[email protected]

+972-52-2423043

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2977957/Foley_Safe_I_Nephro_Safe.jpg

SOURCE Cathetrix