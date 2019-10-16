CATHETRIX to Launch First Foley Catheter Securement Device, Preventing Damage From Accidental Extractions at MEDICA

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CATHETRIX, an innovative developer of urinary (Foley) smart catheter fixations, will unveil the world's first Foley catheter stabilizer which actively prevents possible damage to the bladder and urethra from accidental urinary catheter extraction.

The catheter securement device, FoleySafe will be demonstrated at MEDICA 2019, which will take place November 18–21 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Medical equipment distributors, urologists and medical providers are invited to CATHETRIX booth M25 in Hall 16 to observe demonstrations.

FoleySafe prevents accidental urinary catheter extraction, thus avoiding possible damage to the bladder and urethra. Once the Foley catheter is pulled with a force that can harm the patient, FoleySafe will cut the sterile fluid tube and let the retention balloon deflate, permitting the catheter to slide out safely.

FoleySafe also prevents catheter dislodgement and minimizes movement, thus reducing the risk of Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infection (CAUTI).

Medical studies have shown that 11–17 percent of all catheters are unintentionally torn out and 5% of all urological catheters are traumatically pulled.

Some 25% of all hospitalized patients, as well as people confined to bed in hospice and nursing homes, have urinary catheters. Many of these inpatients tend to extract their catheter tube, thereby causing themselves unnecessary pain, injury and increased risk of damage and infections.

Genitourinary trauma is quite often the result of an inflated balloon during accidental pulling of the Foley catheter.

"MEDICA will provide us with an excellent opportunity to present the medical world with the revolutionary FolySafe, which minimizes the damage caused by unintended or accidental pulling of the catheter," said Robert Baum, Director of Marketing at CATHETRIX.

"CATHETRIX offers an innovative solution that can lower costs, decrease related injuries and possible infections, while enhancing patient comfort and safety," he added.

FoleySafe safely prevents surgery and expensive hospitalization. The device has been patented and has received U.S. FDA and EU CE Mark clearances.

About CATHETRIX

CATHETRIX is an innovative catheter securement devices company, which develops and produces smart catheter fixations and delivers safety solutions for hospital and home care.

