CATHETRIX to Launch the World's Most Stable Foley Catheter Fixation at Arab Health 2023

The upgraded securement device enables a clear and swift cut of the Foley urethral catheter in cases of accidental catheter dislodgement and a smart, anti-slide mechanism that can last an unparalleled 14 days.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CATHETRIX, an innovative developer of urinary (Foley) smart catheter fixation devices, will commercially launch its catheter stabilizer for the prevention of urinary tract infections (UTIs) and accidental Foley catheter extractions at the Arab Health 2023, which will take place January 30–February 2, 2023, in Dubai, UAE.

Foley/Safe is the first stabilizing and securing device that protects from accidental urinary catheter extraction by severing the catheter, deflate the retention balloon, and preventing damage to the bladder and urethra.

CATETRIX will present at stand 5 in the Israel National Pavilion (Saeed Halls - SA, Booth H54) an upgraded version of its Foley/Safe, which includes three protective layers:

Fixation – The adhesive patch secures the catheter in place and prevents minor catheter movements from being transferred to the urinary system.





Anti-slide smart mechanism - detects and absorbs minor catheter movements and prevents the catheter from being pulled. The anti-slide patch can last 14 days without replacement, lowering the risk of catheter-associated UTI.





Disconnection – When the pulling force is significant and dramatic, the advanced cutting mechanism is engaged smoothly in severing the catheter. As a result, the catheter retention balloon deflates enabling safe and easy removal.

These mechanisms prevent outside elements from being transferred to the urinary system and are exclusive to Foley/Safe 2.0.

"The Arab Health show provides us with an excellent opportunity to commercially launch the world's most stable Foley catheter," said Tal Hadass, CMO at CATHETRIX. "The highly developed healthcare system of the Arab Gulf can benefit from using the innovative Foley/Safe 2.0 to improve patient's wellbeing while benefiting from additional protection layers."

The Foley/Safe 2.0 device has been adjusted to the requirements of the medical system and is favored by surgeons and nurses in the fields of urology, geriatrics, orthopedics, and gynecology.

Foley/Safe 2.0 safely prevents surgery and expensive hospitalization. CATHETRIX is developing a new advanced stabilizer for nephrostomy tubes.

About CATHETRIX

CATHETRIX is an innovative catheter securement device company that develops and produces smart catheter fixations and delivers safety solutions for hospital and home care.

