Cathie Biga is New American College of Cardiology President

Biga makes history as the global cardiovascular organization's first non-physician president

ATLANTA, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathie Biga, MSN, FACC, today became president of the American College of Cardiology and made history as the organization's first non-physician president. She will serve a one-year term representing over 56,000 cardiovascular care team members around the world and leading the cardiovascular organization in its mission to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health for all.

"I'm excited to bring my own set of leadership skills and perspectives to the ACC as we kick off the first year of our new Strategic Plan and celebrate the College's 75th anniversary," she said. "The concept of 'standing on the shoulders of giants' is often referenced when talking about leadership changes and transformation over time. This concept is certainly true for me. There have been incredible leaders throughout the College's 75-year history and it's a true privilege to follow in their footsteps."

Biga has been an ACC member for over 25 years, during which time she served on multiple committees, including the Health Affairs Committee, Finance Committee and Cardiovascular Management Council and was the inaugural chair of MedAxiom's Board of Managers. She's been a member of the ACC Board of Trustees for six years, most recently serving as vice president.

As president and CEO of Cardiovascular Management of Illinois, a cardiology physician practice management company, she has worked with more than 100 providers in the Chicago area and partners in their cardiovascular service lines at 14 acute care hospitals. She has more than 40 years of experience as a registered nurse, service line director, hospital vice president and CEO, as well as 25 years of experience in physician practice management.

Biga lists one of her biggest accomplishments as being able to support the ACC as it evolved and embraced the culture of team-based care. She has been integral in that change, becoming one of only 72 cardiovascular team members out of almost 30,000 members who has achieved Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC) designation based on her professional achievements.

"I have led throughout my career in a dyad model and my year as president will be no different," she said. "I bring extensive experience in cardiovascular health care delivery, innovation, quality and economic sustainability that I believe offers fresh perspectives and complements the competencies of my physician colleagues on the Board of Trustees. While my leadership in cardiology is on the administrative side, the end goals of optimizing patient care in physician led teams and optimizing patient outcomes are the same."

Other new officers for 2024-25 are Vice President Christopher Kramer, MD, FACC; Treasurer Akshay K. Khandelwal, MD, FACC; Board of Trustees Members Bonnie Ky, MD, MSCE, FACC, and Lee R. Goldberg, MD, MPH, FACC; Board of Governors Chair Himabindu Vindula, MD, MS, FACC; and Board of Governors Chair-Elect David E. Winchester, MD, MS, FACC.

