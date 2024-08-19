CATHLEEN RAFFAELI ELECTED TO RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Raffaeli, who will serve on the Compensation and Audit Committees, succeeds retiring Board member Kathleen Cunningham

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX), the parent company of RE/MAX, LLC, a global leader in real estate brokerage franchising, and Motto Mortgage, the first and only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., is pleased to announce that Cathi Raffaeli joined its Board of Directors on August 19, 2024. Raffaeli has also been appointed to the Board's Compensation and Audit committees. With over 25 years of experience in board leadership across financial services, technology and education, she brings a wealth of expertise to the role.

"I am confident that Cathi will make significant contributions to the Company," said Dave Liniger, Chairman of the Board. "She has an impressive track record of driving growth and leading organizations. Her diverse experience and strategic insight align perfectly with our goals, and we are excited to welcome her to the team."

Currently, Raffaeli serves as CEO and Managing Director at Hamilton White Group LLC and Soho Venture Partners Inc., two related, syndicated investment and advisory firms, where her focus is on financial strategies and investments. She is also involved with Abrdn PLC, overseeing a $500 billion asset manager with a notable global real estate portfolio. Her previous board roles include serving on the boards of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and American Home Mortgage Investment Corp.

Raffaeli's early career at Merrill Lynch Realty offered crucial experience in real estate finance and brokerage operations, setting the stage for her leadership roles in the mortgage industry. She held significant positions at various financial institutions including at Chase/Chemical Bank, where she directed marketing for the mortgage division and established its groundbreaking telemarketing division.

"I am thrilled to join the RE/MAX Holdings Board of Directors," said Raffaeli. "RE/MAX Holdings' focus on innovation, strategic growth and support for franchisee success aligns with my professional values. I am particularly excited about the opportunity to contribute to the Board's objectives of enhancing technological capabilities, expanding market reach, and fostering an entrepreneurial culture within the real estate and mortgage brokerage industries."

Raffaeli succeeds Kathy Cunningham, who retired on August 19, 2024. Cunningham joined the Board in 2013 as the Company prepared for its IPO and chaired the Audit Committee for nearly 11 years.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to express our heartfelt appreciation to Kathy for her remarkable dedication and service," Liniger said. "Her insightful guidance and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in steering our company through numerous challenges and opportunities. Kathy's legacy of excellence will continue to inspire us as we move forward."

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 140,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., has grown to over 225 offices across more than 40 states.

