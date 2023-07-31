Cathode materials market to grow by USD 26,963.95 million from 2022 to 2027|Robust demand for lithium-ion batteries is the key driver for the growth of the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cathode materials market size is expected to increase by USD 26,963.95 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.23%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Electrical Components & Equipment industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The cathode materials market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cathode Materials Market

Cathode Materials Market Sizing

Cathode Materials Market Forecast

Cathode Materials Market Analysis

The cathode materials market - Vendor Landscape

The cathode materials market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Cayman Co. Ltd., ALTMIN, Ascend Elements Inc., BASF SE, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Malvern Panalytical Ltd., NEI Corp., Nichia Corp., Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., NOVONIX Ltd., POSCO holdings Inc., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Targray Technology International Inc., TODA KOGYO CORP., Umicore NV, and Xiamen TOB New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Vendor Offering

Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Cayman Co. Ltd.: The company offers cathode materials such as NMC 111, NMC 532, and NMC 622.

The cathode materials market - Key Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by battery type (lead-acid, lithium-ion, and others), application (automotive, consumer electronics, power tools, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The lead-acid segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Lead acid batteries are mainly used in various applications such as automotive, industrial and stationary energy storage. Lead-acid batteries are known for their reliability, low cost and ability to deliver high surge currents and have also been in use for many years. Factors driving demand for lead-acid batteries include the growth of the automotive industry and incresing demand for energy storage solutions. Therefore, the rising demand for lead-acid batteries will drive the growth of the cathode materials market during the forecast period.

The cathode materials market - Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 57% of the cathode material mrket growth during the forecast period. In APAC, China has been at the forefront of the EV revolution. The region has seen steady growth in electric vehicle sales owing to government incentives, regulations promoting clean transport and consumer demand for sustainable mobility. The increasing use of electric vehicles in the APAC region has directly contributed to the demand for cathode materials. Hence, such factors will drive the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

The cathode materials market - Market Dyanmics

Key Driver -

Robust demand for lithium-ion batteries is the key driver notably driving the growth of the cathode materials market.

The expanding consumer electronics market and growing demand for energy-efficient and long-life batteries are the key factors for the significant demand for lithium-ion batteries.

The significant demand for lithium-ion batteries is due to the widespread adoption of portable electronic devices, such as the increase in the production of electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and the desire for mobility and convenience in consumer products.

Thus, the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries will boost the cathode materials market during the forecast period.

Leading Trend -

Increased application in consumer electronics is the primary trend in the global cathode materials market.

Owing to the mass adoption of portable electronics, raised production of electric vehicles, growth of on-grid energy storage, demand for renewable energy storage and the desire for consumer and mobility products, the demand for cathode materials is growing.

Digital cameras typically use lithium-ion batteries with cathode materials such as lithium-cobalt oxide or lithium iron phosphate.

These materials offer the balance of energy density, power supply and safety which will lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge -

The high cost associated with raw materials is the major challenge for the growth of the global cathode materials market.

Factors such as price volatility, limited availability, and geopolitical risks can negatively impact the growth of the cathode materials market.

Due to factors such as supply and demand dynamics, production disruptions and policy changes, nickel prices are volatile in major nickel producing countries such as Indonesia .

. Concerns about the environmental impact of cobalt and nickel mining have further affected supply chains and contributed to raw materials price volatility.

Hence, this factors will impede the growth of the cathode materials market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The binder market for lithium-ion batteries is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.42% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,703.98 million between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (cathode binders and anode binders), application (power battery, energy storage battery, digital battery, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The shift of the automotive industry toward EVs is notably driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The laminate lithium-ion battery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.63% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 15,870.75 million. Furthermore, this laminate lithium-ion battery market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (licoo2 battery, lifepo4 battery, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt and others), application (consumer electronics, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for high-performance batteries is notably driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Cathode Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 26, 963.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 14.01 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Cayman Co. Ltd., ALTMIN, Ascend Elements Inc., BASF SE, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Malvern Panalytical Ltd., NEI Corp., Nichia Corp., Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., NOVONIX Ltd., POSCO holdings Inc., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Targray Technology International Inc., TODA KOGYO CORP., Umicore NV, and Xiamen TOB New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 111: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

