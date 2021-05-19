Catholic Charities of Pueblo Selects Pieces Connect to Help Them Maximize Their Impact on Children and Families They Serve

DALLAS, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pieces, a healthcare AI company, announced today that Catholic Charities of Pueblo has chosen Pieces Connect,, its industry-leading community referral and case management software. The technology will empower the large social service agency to streamline workflows, improve data capture, and enhance communication across its internal and external networks.

Catholic Charities of Pueblo serves over 12,000 individuals each year across 29 counties with the largest concentration of services offered in Pueblo County. As one of the main non-for-profit social service agencies in Southern Colorado, the organization operates 24 programs and services to address the needs of both children and their guardians. This multi-generational programming approach is representative of its goal of creating nurturing environments that support the full potential of children to prepare them for school and beyond.

As a key partner of Parkview Medical Center, a long-time customer of Pieces, Catholic Charities of Pueblo had already been receiving referrals from the hospital. However, those referrals were delivered via email rather than via Pieces Connect. Now, the organization will have its own instance of Pieces Connect which will enable team members to not only send and receive referrals in the case management system but also to close the loop on those referrals. This core capability ensures that individuals and families receive the help they need – in both the short and long-term.

"Our organization relies on referrals from members of our community network, like Parkview, to reach children and families in need," said Lindsay Reeves, Director of Early Childhood Programs at Catholic Charities of Pueblo. "We're confident that Pieces Connect will enable us to enhance collaboration with our community network, as well as enable us to increase efficiencies and gather more data about those we serve. We believe that Pieces will help us to help even more people – and empower us to continue to fulfill our mission of providing help and creating hope in the community."

According to Gail Abeyta, Parkview's Director of Care Management, partnerships between the hospital and leading community organizations like Catholic Charities are vital to treating the whole patient. "We're grateful to have had a strong, long-standing relationship with Catholic Charities of Pueblo. Now, we're even more grateful to further strengthen our collaboration with the support of Pieces technology to facilitate an even deeper, data-driven connection that will benefit our patients, their families, and the entire community," she said.

Pieces Connect is a scalable, cloud-based case management platform that helps organizations better address the social, economic, and behavioral determinants of health. The solution helps nonprofits to better manage and track their clients as they receive social services across a community, and delivers the data and reporting needed by these organizations looking to support growth and grant funding.

"Social service agencies with a broad reach like Catholic Charities of Pueblo are the critical, life-changing institutions that provide much-needed support for community members who are struggling," said Ruben Amarasingham, MD, Founder and CEO of Pieces. "We're incredibly pleased to partner with Catholic Charities of Pueblo, an inspiring organization, that has already done so much good work in the community. Even more importantly, we're excited that Pieces Connect can power them to drive even more meaningful change for Pueblo residents and their families."

Pieces, Inc. is a healthcare artificial intelligence and technology company that connects health systems and the community to address clinical and social determinants of health through community networks and intelligent software and services. Our solution interprets patient information in real-time and connects health systems and community-based organizations to support healthier outcomes, both inside and outside of hospital walls. Using cloud-based artificial intelligence with clinically-based natural language processing (NLP) and physician-supervised machine learning, our tools help streamline clinician workflows and improve patient outcomes. Combined, our solutions, Pieces Predict and Pieces Connect, create a comprehensive and unique solution for connected community health.

Helping people since 1944, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pueblo is one of the main not-for-profit social service agencies in Southern Colorado. The organization serves 29 counties with our largest concentration of services offered in Pueblo County. Headquartered in Pueblo, it operates 24 programs and services primarily across Crowley, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, and Pueblo counties. Catholic Charities of Pueblo serves families regardless of religious, ethnic, social or economic backgrounds. Families in its programs benefit from a 2Gen- approach, which focuses on creating opportunities and addressing needs of both children and their guardians. They proudly serve over 12,000 individuals each year.

