Catholic Charities USA Announces Innovation Challenge with $1 Million in Total Awards

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sister Donna Markham OP, PhD, president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), announced the CCUSA Innovation Challenge today during CCUSA's Annual Gathering in Albuquerque. The challenge, which awards a total of $1 million to three agencies, seeks to inspire member agencies within the Catholic Charities network to propose a fresh solution toward alleviating, reducing or eliminating poverty.

"Building on this year's Annual Gathering theme, Bold Ideas Create Great Change, I want to provide our ministry a platform to think creatively and innovatively about how they address the needs they encounter in their community every day," said Sister Donna. "This challenge serves as a catalyst to encourage ideas that lead to systemic change in the way they address poverty."

Agencies grouped into three categories based on the number of full-time employees – small, medium or large – will submit proposals to CCUSA. The proposals must recommend new and innovative approaches rather than expand upon current programs.

The application deadline for the CCUSA Innovation Challenge is Jan. 31, 2020, at 11:59 ET. Only one submission per member agency will be accepted.

