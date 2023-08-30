Catholic Charities USA prepares to provide disaster relief to communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Idalia brings catastrophic, life-threatening conditions to communities in Florida and Georgia, Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), the official domestic relief agency of the Catholic Church in the U.S., has launched a dedicated disaster donation page. All funds raised will assist those displaced or suffering because of the storm.  

To make a gift today in support of families and individuals whose lives have been upended by Hurricane Idalia, please visit the CCUSA Hurricane Idalia relief donation page. One hundred percent of all donations will be allocated to local Catholic Charities agencies, which will provide critical relief – including shelter, food and other humanitarian needs – to members of their communities.  

CCUSA and its member agencies around the country have a long history of rapidly mobilizing following disasters to meet the immediate and long-term needs of affected communities. Every year, thanks to the generosity of thousands of concerned donors, the Catholic Charities network responds to roughly 60 disasters, from hurricanes and tornadoes to fires and floods. Following this month's deadly wildfires in Maui, CCUSA made an initial transfer of more than $1 million in relief funds to Catholic Charities Hawai'i, as the agency plays a key role in the recovery efforts.  

"The staff and volunteers of Catholic Charities agencies around the country spring into action when disasters strike, bringing relief and hope to reeling communities," CCUSA President and CEO Kerry Alys Robinson said. "Please join us in supporting their noble work by providing critical aid to those most in need in the wake of Hurricane Idalia."

ABOUT CATHOLIC CHARITIES USA 
A member of Caritas Internationalis, Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA) is the national office for Catholic Charities agencies nationwide. Catholic Charities USA's members provide help to and create hope for more than 15 million people a year regardless of religious, social or economic backgrounds. To learn more about CCUSA, please visit our website at www.catholiccharitiesusa.org

