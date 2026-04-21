Catholic Charities USA spreads hope with national advertising campaign

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), the national membership organization for 169 Catholic Charities agencies in the United States, has launched a national advertising campaign calling on people across the country to spread hope by serving their neighbors in need. The ads encourage viewers and readers to find and get involved with their local Catholic Charities agencies, which collectively serve more than 16 million people each year.

"Inspired by the merciful, selfless acts of service undertaken each day by the staff and volunteers of the Catholic Charities network, this campaign calls all of us to find ways, big and small, to offer assistance and accompaniment to those struggling in our midst," CCUSA President and CEO Kerry Alys Robinson said. "By following the Gospel call to love and serve our neighbors, we can strengthen our communities, our world, and ourselves."

The initial round of advertising will run through the end of May, with another two phases planned for the summer and fall. Over the course of the year, the campaign will be featured in a broad array of national media outlets, including national Catholic and Christian publications and Spanish language media, through targeted print ads, digital display spots, TV commercials, sponsored emails, and podcast ad reads.

The creative for the campaign was produced by J2, a branding and creative agency based in Philadelphia, and Moth, an animation studio in London. The ads focus on what it means to be a good neighbor — with scenes of how the Catholic Charities network embodies that spirt and, in turn, uplifts families and communities.

The ads direct viewers and readers to the website for People of Hope: Faith-Filled Stories of Neighbors Helping Neighbors, a traveling storytelling museum celebrating the power of Christian service that will began its three-year journey around the United States in late March. In addition to learning more about the museum and finding out when it will be in their communities, visitors to https://peopleofhope.us/ also can find their local Catholic Charities agencies and look for ways to volunteer and support their work.

About Catholic Charities USA

Founded in 1910, CCUSA is a national membership organization that supports and represents 169 Catholic Charities agencies across the United States and in five territories. Collectively, the Catholic Charities network each year serves more than 16 million vulnerable people, regardless of their faith or background, through food and nutrition programs, affordable housing, disaster relief and a variety of other humanitarian services.

SOURCE Catholic Charities USA