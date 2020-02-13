Catholic Education Arizona Adds Three Key Executives

PHOENIX, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Education Arizona, the largest student tuition organization in Phoenix, expands to include three new executives. CEO and President of CEA Nancy Padberg stated, "We are excited to have Ms. Lorello, Ms. Gates and Mr. Troglia join our outstanding team. Their expertise, relationships, insights and acumens will continue to strengthen and grow our organization and create future leaders!"

The team's newest executive Christine Lorello joins Catholic Education Arizona from the Phoenix Business Journal and, prior to that with Live Nation. Christine fills the role of Corporate Manager and will work with businesses throughout Arizona to direct their state tax liability to the Corporate Low Income Tax Credit program through Catholic Education Arizona. Christine earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Otterbein University in marketing and communications. Her vast relationships with Phoenix businesses and expertise in multimedia marketing makes her a respected addition to their team.

Bonnie Gates joins the Catholic Education Arizona team as Controller. Bonnie brings solid accounting and financial management to the organization. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Arizona State University and her Master's degree in accounting from Grand Canyon University. She has served as a corporate Controller in the advertising, public relations, retail & wholesales sales, construction and non-profit business sectors.

John "JT" Troglia is Catholic Education Arizona's newest Parish Liaison. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Business, JT had leadership roles in media, nonprofit community outreach, and corporate sponsorship sales for professional athletics. Joining our team creates synergy for JT's respect of his parish, strengths in community relations, and desire to move forward the mission of Catholic education.

Chief Development Officer, Deb Preach, shared, "I look forward to working with this talented group. Amongst the team, the variety of skills, knowledge and experiences is impressive. We will accomplish our growth goals together!"

Catholic Education Arizona is the largest provider of scholarships to underserved families attending private schools. Last year $18.3 million in tax credit donations was made to assist 45% of Arizona's Catholic school students. Since 1998, over $230 million in tuition scholarships has been awarded to 125,000 families. Changing lives one scholarship at a time. www.ceaz.org 602-218-6542

