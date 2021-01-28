Catholic Education Arizona Celebrates Catholic Schools Week

PHOENIX, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Catholic Schools Week is January 31 to February 6, 2021. This is the time when families begin choosing the best school for their children and when schools connect with families, donors, educators and other community members. There are 36 schools in the Diocese of Phoenix that are served by Catholic Education Arizona along with St. Michael's Indian School and Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona.

The Diocese of Phoenix Catholic High Schools boast:

99.4% graduation rate

97% of graduates matriculate to higher education or military service

1000s of hours of community service are conducted annually

"We are fortunate to live in Arizona, one of only 19 states that has tax credit legislation to strengthen communities," stated Catholic Education Arizona's President and CEO Nancy Padberg, MBA.

Catholic Education Arizona (CEA) partners with Arizona businesses and individual taxpayers to make private education affordable and accessible. CEA, a School Tuition Organization serving the Diocese of Phoenix, offers Arizona residents and businesses an opportunity to help change lives. Arizona tax credit legislation allows individuals and corporations to direct their tax dollars to families with demonstrated need.

Corporate partners filing as S or C Corp, LLCs filing as S Corp and insurance companies collecting premiums can direct up to 100% of their state tax liability to Low Income and Disabled/Displaced scholarships through CEA. CEA partners with companies such as APS, Camelot Homes, Grand Canyon University, Earnhardt Auto Centers and BBVA as well as smaller firms such as attorneys, dentists, painters, and restaurants.

Individual tax credits allow taxpayers in Arizona to contribute their state tax liability to education and receive a dollar-for-dollar credit. Cathy Tom, a parent at St. Michael's Indian School, said, "My child is the first out of our family to attend a private school and it would have been with great difficulty without the support of the CEA scholarship. By giving this opportunity, you have provided us security through my child's education."

Deb Preach, Chief Development Officer of CEA, sent her 4 children through 12 years of Catholic education. She encourages families to learn about Arizona tax credit scholarships. "At Catholic Education Arizona, we want families to know if they believe a Catholic school is the best place for their child, but cost is a concern, we are here to help. Tax credit scholarships are truly a gift."

Catholic Education Arizona is the largest provider of scholarships to underserved families attending private schools. Last year $18.3 million in tax credit donations was made to assist 45% of Arizona's Catholic school students. Since 1998, over $268 million has been raised to benefit students in the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Phoenix and 138,000 scholarships have been awarded. Learn more about how CEA is Changing Lives One Scholarship at a Time. www.ceaz.org 602-218-6542

