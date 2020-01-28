Catholic Education Arizona Celebrates National Catholic Schools Week

PHOENIX, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Catholic Schools Week is celebrated at Catholic schools throughout the country every year. Now entering its 46th anniversary year, it kicked off on January 26 and will end February 1. National Catholic Schools Week originated in 1974 and often has a specific theme. This year's theme is: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed. Typically, schools celebrate for the entire week with meaningful activities each day.

Overall, the celebrations are meant to focus on the value Catholic education adds to our society. Catholic schools provide an opportunity for children to develop high standards, engage in strong academic preparation, provide service to the community, and become aware of the unique gifts they possess.

Nancy Padberg, President & CEO of Catholic Education Arizona, shared, "We are thrilled to sponsor National Catholic Schools Week in Phoenix. Our schools emphasize academic excellence, provide a safe and welcoming environment and instill in students the value of service to others. We will provide lunch at the rally on Wednesday and pizzas for all the school faculty meetings."

Diocese of Phoenix Catholic High Schools boast:

99% graduation rate

97% of graduates matriculate to college or military service

1000s of hours of community service are conducted annually

"During Catholic Schools week, schools truly show the best of who they are through beautiful liturgy, meaningful service and the joy of their communities. It is a week of celebration and gratitude," stated Colleen McCoy-Cejka, Director of Strategic Partnerships.

The week's festivities include: Diocesan Spelling Bee, Catholic Schools Week Mass and the Catholic Schools Week Rally at Wesley Bolin Plaza. Schools host grandparents, celebrate special masses, and honor members of the community. Each school designates a day to celebrate principals, teachers, and students in different ways.

"We are thankful for our teachers and school administration for their commitment to the students, families and communities in forming future leaders," said Deb Preach, Chief Development Officer.

Catholic Education Arizona is the largest provider of scholarships to underserved families attending private schools. Last year $18.3 million in tax credit donations was made to assist 45% of Arizona's Catholic school students. Since 1998, over $230 million in tuition scholarships has been awarded to 125,000 families. Changing lives one scholarship at a time. www.ceaz.org 602-218-6542

