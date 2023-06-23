Catholic Education Arizona Receives $750,000 Grant from Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust to Support New Changing Lives Division

PHOENIX, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Education Arizona is honored to announce it has been awarded a generous grant from Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust. The grant is dedicated to enhancing fundraising capacity for Catholic Education Arizona's Changing Lives Division, focused on facilitating non-tax credit donations to increase scholarship assistance to underserved children for generations to come.

Catholic Education Arizona Launches New Fund Raising Division, Changing Lives. http://ceaz.giftlegacy.com/ Supporting underserved students with education is a lasting legacy for generations to come.

Nancy Padberg, President and CEO of Catholic Education Arizona shared, "We have been accepting Arizona Individual and Corporate tax credit funds for 25 years. Now we can add a structured framework of non-tax credit donations to our core business for the next 25 years! We must safeguard our underserved children to ensure they have access to faith forming education."

Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust is known for its commitment to enhancing quality of life in Maricopa County. Supporting Catholic Education Arizona's mission to provide underserved children with access to quality education continues the legacy of Virginia Galvin Piper, the Trust's founder who was a devout Catholic woman. The grant will play a pivotal role in capacity building for the Changing Lives Division.

Todd Bankofier, Chairman of the Board added, "The Changing Lives Division helps bridge the financial gap for families seeking a Catholic education for their children. The grant from Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust will enhance Catholic Education Arizona's capacity to meet the growing demand for scholarship assistance and elevate underserved children onto a path of success now and in the future."

Catholic Education Arizona is grateful to Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust for its unwavering commitment to education and philanthropy. The grant represents a significant milestone for Catholic Education Arizona, reinforcing the organization's dedication to building a better future for Arizona's children, families and communities.

Individuals and corporations continue to support Catholic Education Arizona and The Diocese of Phoenix Catholic Schools because of their impressive results:

99.4% graduation rate

97% matriculation to higher education, trade school, or enter military service

1000s of hours of community service are conducted annually

In addition to the Changing Lives Division donations and AZ Individual tax credits, Catholic Education Arizona also accepts AZ Tax Credits from S & C Corporations, LLC/PLLCs filing as S Corps, and insurance companies paying Arizona premium tax. 100% of their corporate state tax liability can be redirected through the Arizona Low Income and Disabled/Displaced Corporate tax credits. Community leaders such as APS, Cigna, Shea Homes, Meritage Homes, Earnhardt Auto Centers, Grand Canyon University, Lumen Technologies, and hundreds more participate.

Catholic Education Arizona is the largest provider of scholarships to families attending Catholic schools in the Diocese of Phoenix. Since 1998, $313 million has been raised and 148,000 scholarships have been awarded. Catholic Education Arizona is changing lives one scholarship at a time through tax credits, planned gifts, and donations. Visit www.ceaz.org or call 602-218-6542 to learn more.

