Catholic Financial Life Creates the NextGen Fraternal Model

MILWAUKEE, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Financial Life, a trusted and respected leader in the fraternal life insurance sector for more than 155 years, launches Trusted Fraternal Life, a family of brands, with Catholic Financial Life as its flagship brand.

This action advances Catholic Financial Life's vision to be the innovative leader in fraternal partnerships and consolidation.

"Creating Trusted Fraternal Life leverages our track record of merger success and financial strength with a unique approach to consolidation,"

"Creating Trusted Fraternal Life leverages our track record of merger success and financial strength with a unique approach to consolidation," said President and CEO John Borgen. "It also provides an opportunity to invest in diverse brands for organic growth and greater charitable impact."

Consolidation in the life insurance industry broadly and the fraternal sector more specifically has been happening for the past 30 years. What makes Trusted Fraternal Life unique is that the missions and traditions of organizations joining the family of brands will continue, while partnering with one of the strongest fraternals in the country.

"By uniting other fraternals as part of the Trusted Fraternal Life family of brands, together we will realize additional economies of scale," Borgen added. "Those economies will be reinvested in product development, technology and distribution helping more people enjoy financially secure, purposeful lives."

Operating as a brand under Trusted Fraternal Life does not impact Catholic Financial Life's existing members or associates. Catholic Financial Life's mission and charitable support of education, serving the poor, helping people with special needs, and a commitment to conservation will continue.

Catholic Financial Life, a Trusted Fraternal Life brand, helps members protect their loved ones and achieve financial security through life insurance, retirement planning, education savings, and more. For more than 155 years, we have been a force for good—enhancing the quality of life in communities throughout the United States. Our financial strength rating was upgraded to an "A" with a stable outlook in 2023 by the Kroll Bond Rating Agency. We have been recognized by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as a Top Workplace ten years in a row. For more information, visit www.cfl.org.

