Catholic Health Services Appoints Diana Smith-Lopez as Executive Director of Catholic Hospice

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Hospice, a leader in hospice care throughout South Florida, is proud to announce the appointment of Diana Smith-Lopez as the organization's new Executive Director. With more than 26 years of experience in the hospice and palliative care sector, Diana is a visionary leader committed to excellence in patient care, operational efficiency, and healthcare management.

Diana's career is distinguished by her expertise in regulatory compliance, care coordination, and leadership within complex healthcare environments. Her dedication to optimizing workflows and implementing cost-effective, evidence-based practices has earned her a reputation for delivering outstanding results. Her strategic, patient-centered approach to leadership aims to foster growth and elevate the quality of care provided by Catholic Hospice.

A registered nurse by training, Diana began her career in oncology, where her innate leadership skills quickly propelled her into roles of greater responsibility. Over the years, her passion for combining compassionate care with effective management led her to hospice care, where she has had a profound impact on both patients and teams.

Prior to joining Catholic Hospice in 2023 as Senior Director of Hospice Operations, Diana spent 13 years with Vitas, ultimately rising to Senior General Manager in Palm Beach. During her tenure, she played an instrumental role in the program's expansion and was recognized for her contributions with multiple accolades, including a nomination to the prestigious Circle of Excellence.

Since joining Catholic Hospice, Diana has worked diligently to enhance daily operations, integrate policies that improve care quality, and ensure a seamless experience for families. As Executive Director, a position she assumed in October 2024, Diana is committed to advancing the organization's mission and vision of delivering compassionate care at the end of life. She is focused on empowering staff and strengthening community outreach to ensure the organization continues to lead with compassion and excellence.

Catholic Hospice is a community-based not-for-profit program, affiliated with Catholic Health Services, a ministry of the Archdiocese of Miami, serving the South Florida community since 1988. Catholic Hospice provides responsive end-of-life care for patients of all ages and faiths and assists families in caring for a loved one with reverence and dignity at the most vulnerable time in life's journey. Catholic Hospice has ICCs (in-patient care centers) at Holy Cross Hospital, St. Catherine's West, and St. Anne's Nursing Center. For more information- www.catholichospice.org

