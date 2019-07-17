Catholic Health Services Partners with Quest Diagnostics to Deliver High-Value, Innovative Laboratory Services

"We are pleased to partner with Catholic Health Services, a leader in health care delivery on Long Island," said Quest Diagnostics Chairman, President and CEO Steve Rusckowski. "As part of our strategy to accelerate growth and drive operational excellence, Quest is collaborating with an increasing number of leading integrated health care delivery systems like Catholic Health Services, which are looking to focus on their core business by taking advantage of our expertise, innovation and scale."

Under the agreement, Quest will manage laboratory equipment, supplies and procurement processes for six hospitals, a core lab, a cancer center and an infusion center within the CHS system, in addition to providing reference testing. This partnership allows CHS to offer a single source laboratory solution to its physician community at the highest quality and value.

"Today's health care is constantly evolving, presenting challenges and opportunities for health systems like ours," said CHS's Chief Operating Officer Dennis Verzi. "We chose Quest Diagnostics to benefit from their innovative technologies, reach and diagnostic capabilities. Most importantly, this new venture will allow us to remain focused on improving patient care and outcomes on Long Island, while teaming up with a leader in the field who has access to the most sophisticated diagnostic equipment available."

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 46,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

About Catholic Health Services of Long Island

Catholic Health Services of Long Island (CHS) is an integrated health care delivery system with some of the region's finest health and human services agencies. CHS includes six hospitals, a network of physician practices, three skilled nursing facilities, a regional home nursing service, hospice and a multiservice, community-based agency for persons with special needs. Under the sponsorship of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, CHS serves hundreds of thousands of Long Islanders each year, providing care that extends from the beginning of life to helping people live their final years in comfort, grace and dignity.

