Catholic Hospice celebrates 35 years in South Florida

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Hospice, a leader in south Florida hospice care, is proud to announce their 35th anniversary celebration of providing commitment to excellence and innovation in the community.

Catholic Hospice has come a long way since its inception in 1988 providing responsive end-of-life care for patients with love, skill, compassion, and respect for all human dignity - regardless of race, creed, or religious affiliation. Throughout the years, Catholic Hospice has consistently demonstrated a dedication to enriching the lives of patients, preserving their dignity, and providing solace to their loved ones. From the first CEO in 1988, Jan Jones, followed by Anthony Palumbo, Sr. Elizabeth Worley, Brian Payne, Bonnie Alkema and currently Dian Backoff, their vision for Catholic Hospice exceeded the organizational growth and success in which it is today.

Catholic Hospice has nurtured a team of professionals whose expertise, experience, and unwavering compassion have played a pivotal role in providing unparalleled hospice care. Over the years, the organization has garnered invaluable insights into the unique needs of patients and their families; and continues to offer a comprehensive range of services, including world-class pain management, emotional support, spiritual guidance, and bereavement counseling. These services have improved the quality of life for countless patients and their families, helping them find comfort amidst challenging times.

Catholic Hospice recognizes that 35 years of service is not just a single milestone; it's a collection of smaller ones. Over the years, they have been actively engaged in the South Florida community, organizing, and sponsoring numerous events, educational programs, and support groups, aimed at raising awareness and providing assistance to those facing end-of-life challenges.

Throughout the years, Catholic Hospice has fostered strong partnerships with local healthcare providers, ensuring a seamless continuum of care for their patients. The first inpatient care center was at Mercy Hospital in 1989. Followed by Holy Cross Hospital in 2009 which was then refurbished in 2021. These partnerships have been instrumental in delivering holistic hospice services.

"We are thrilled to celebrate 35 years in the community, which not only celebrates our past achievements but also looks forward to the future with renewed enthusiasm and a commitment to continuing our legacy of excellence," said Dian Backoff, Executive Director of Catholic Hospice. "It's a testament of gratitude to our customers, partners, and employees who have been an integral part of our journey."

As part of the celebration, Catholic Hospice has unveiled its special anniversary logo marking the significant milestone in the company's history. The anniversary logo will be featured across all Catholic Hospice communications, marketing materials, social media, and products throughout the anniversary year. The organization will also be launching a series of special events, promotions, and initiatives for their customers and the community. Catholic Hospice invites community members, partners, and stakeholders to join them in these celebrations and to explore how they can further support those in need.

Stay tuned for more exciting announcements as Catholic Hospice celebrates this remarkable milestone in their journey. Visit catholichospice.org for more information.

Since 1988, Catholic Hospice has provided care to more than 70,000 patients and families from all religious backgrounds throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. As a not-for-profit hospice provider dedicated to giving those with a life-limiting prognosis the supportive and quality care they deserve. Our highly trained staff members spend more hours a day with patients and their loved ones than any other hospice provider. Catholic Hospice cares for patients in any residential setting: at home, nursing home, assisted living facility, or in one of our three inpatient care centers. Catholic Hospice also provides special programs such as L'chaim Jewish Hospice Service (est.2000), Camp Erin, formally Camp Hope (est. 1995): a bereavement camp for children as well as other bereavement support groups. We Honor Veterans, Pet Peace of Mind, and Catholic Palliative Care Services (CPCS) are all offered through Catholic Hospice services. Catholic Palliative Care Services, established in 2013, provides specialized medical care for individuals and their loved ones facing serious illness, led by specially trained Palliative Physicians, our interdisciplinary team provides choices and patient centered care aimed at improving the overall quality of life.

