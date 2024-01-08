Catholic Hospice's Dr. Tracy Romanello, D.O. Earns Fellow Status from the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. , Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) proudly announces Dr. Tracy Romanello, D.O. as a newly conferred Fellow, recognizing her outstanding commitment and contributions to the field of hospice and palliative medicine.

This prestigious honor is a testament to Dr. Romanello's dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of life for patients and families facing serious illness. She has demonstrated exemplary leadership, scholarship, and a deep understanding of compassionate care, embodying the values and mission of the AAHPM.

Dr. Romanello serves as a leader in palliative care and hospice medicine by supervising and providing exceptional care to patients and their families while advancing the field of medicine. She also develops and educates future physicians as academic faculty. Dr. Romanello is Board Certified in Family Practice and Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment and Fellowship Trained and Board Certified in Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine.

"Being recognized as a Fellow is a humbling reminder of the profound privilege it is to journey alongside patients and families during their most challenging times, "said Dr. Romanello. "I work with an amazing team at Catholic Hospice and Catholic Palliative Care Services. They inspire me daily to be a better leader, educator, and clinical provider of quality and compassionate care."

Dr. Romanello will receive the designation during the closing plenary session at the Annual Assembly of Hospice and Palliative Care in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, March 23, 2024, joined by colleagues working in the field of hospice and palliative care. Dr. Romanello has demonstrated a significant commitment to the field of hospice and palliative care, and we celebrate her achievement.

About the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine

The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) is the professional organization for physicians specializing in hospice and palliative medicine (HPM), as well as nurses, PAs, social workers, and other health and spiritual care practitioners committed to improving quality of life for seriously ill patients and their families. For more than 30 years, AAHPM has been dedicated to expanding access to high quality palliative care, and advancing the discipline of HPM, through professional education and training, development of a specialist workforce, support for clinical practice standards, research and public policy. AAHPM is governed by a 20-member Board of Directors and managed by a full-time staff along with additional, support provided by Association Management Center (AMC) based in Chicago, IL.

Since 1988, Catholic Hospice has provided care to more than 70,000 patients and families from all religious backgrounds throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. As a not-for-profit hospice provider dedicated to giving those with a life-limiting prognosis the supportive and quality care they deserve. Our highly trained staff members spend more hours a day with patients and their loved ones than any other hospice provider. Catholic Hospice cares for patients in any residential setting: at home, nursing home, assisted living facility, or in one of our three inpatient care centers. Catholic Hospice also provides special programs such as L'chaim Jewish Hospice Service (est.2000), Camp Erin, formally Camp Hope (est. 1995): a bereavement camp for children as well as other bereavement support groups. We Honor Veterans, Pet Peace of Mind, and Catholic Palliative Care Services (CPCS) are all offered through Catholic Hospice services. Catholic Palliative Care Services, established in 2013, provides specialized medical care for individuals and their loved ones facing serious illness, led by specially trained Palliative Physicians, our interdisciplinary team provides choices and patient centered care aimed at improving the overall quality of life.

