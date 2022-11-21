Catholic Psychotherapy Association Announces Hallow as Official Prayer and Meditation App

CPA members to have access to Hallow and the opportunity for content and research collaboration

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Catholic Psychotherapy Association (CPA) has partnered with Hallow, a Catholic prayer and meditation app, to provide association members with a personal prayer resource; co-develop content on the intersection of spiritual and mental health; and research the behavioral effects of prayer.

Launched in 2018, Hallow is the #1 Catholic app in the App Store and features audio-guided prayer, meditation, mental health, music, scripture, athletic, and sleep content. Hallow's mission is to be an accessible tool for anyone to develop or deepen their personal relationship with God, regardless of where they are on their spiritual journey. The app has already been used to pray more than 100 million times in over 150 countries and is currently available in English, Spanish, Polish, and Portuguese, with additional language expansion planned for the future.

"As we celebrate our 20th Anniversary, this partnership between the CPA and Hallow represents a tremendous opportunity for our members," said Matt Moleski, Executive Director of the Catholic Psychotherapy Association. "The inclusion of Hallow Plus as a free member benefit underscores the importance of prayer in our daily lives as Catholic mental health professionals. Building upon that prayerful foundation," he continued, "this partnership unlocks the ability for CPA members to actively engage in the advancement of our mission and meaningfully contribute their expertise to the development of content and research that can help address the mental health challenges facing millions of Catholics across the globe."

CPA members now have access to Hallow Plus, Hallow's premium subscription service, and its selection of over 5,000 audio-guided prayers and meditations including:

Daily prayer content, including meditations and reflections on the daily Gospel, the Rosary, daily Examens, and the Divine Mercy Chaplet;

Talks and exercises on combating addictions led by Dr. Anthony Isacco , Journal Chair of the CPA's Board of Directors and Director of Training of Chatham University's School of Health Sciences PsyD Program;

, Journal Chair of the CPA's Board of Directors and Director of Training of University's School of Health Sciences PsyD Program; Content focused on building healthy relationships between friends, family, yourself, and God with Dr. Gerry Crete , CPA Past-President and Clinical Director of Transfiguration Counseling.

, CPA Past-President and Clinical Director of Transfiguration Counseling. Meditations and reflections on overcoming common emotional wounds by Dr. Bob Schuchts and Sr. Miriam James Heidland of the John Paul II Healing Center;

and Sr. of the John Paul II Healing Center; Sessions on understanding and overcoming stress and anxiety with Regina Boyd , LMHC, founder of Boyd Counseling Services;

, LMHC, founder of Boyd Counseling Services; Prayers and spiritual exercises for families, including family Mass prep, sacramental preparation content, profiles of different Saints, and age-specific formation content;

Traditional spiritual content including dozens of novenas and litanies;

Prayers and Bible Stories geared toward finding peace before going to sleep, led by familiar voices such as Mario Lopez , Mark Wahlberg , Sarah Swafford , Fr. Mike Schmitz , and Emily Wilson .

As part of the newly-announced partnership, Hallow will be working with CPA experts in various fields to co-develop custom, faith-centric content on areas related to social and emotional health. This content will be exclusively available in the Hallow app and include a mix of educational and experiential content.

"In a world that is increasingly dominated by stress, anxiety, and a general sense of chaos, we could not be more excited to partner with the CPA in their development and promotion of mental health practices centered on an authentically Christian conception of living a full and fulfilled life," said Hallow co-founder, Alessandro DiSanto."Christ encourages us, 'Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest.' (MT 11:28) Our hope with this partnership is to bring that message to as many people as possible, especially those currently suffering from mental health issues and those ministering to them."

In the coming year, Hallow will collaborate with the CPA on an RFP process among members for projects seeking to advance research into the behavioral effects of prayer and other spiritual practices on both mental and spiritual health. Resulting efforts will be reviewed for publication in Integratus , the Journal of the Catholic Psychotherapy Association.

For questions regarding the Catholic Psychotherapy Association, please contact [email protected] .

For questions regarding Hallow, please contact [email protected] .

About the Catholic Psychotherapy Association

Founded in 2002, the Catholic Psychotherapy Association is incorporated as a 501c3 in the State of Georgia and recognized as a Catholic organization in the Official Catholic (Kenedy) Directory. The mission of the Catholic Psychotherapy Association is to support mental health practitioners by promoting the development of psychological theory and mental health practice which encompasses a full understanding of the human person, family, and society in fidelity to the Magisterium of the Catholic Church.

About Hallow

Hallow helps people deepen their relationship with God through audio-guided prayers, sleep meditations, Bible readings, meditations, and music. The app has over 5,000 sessions including a daily Rosary, daily Gospel, daily saint, novenas, examens, Father Mike Schmitz's Bible in a Year, The Chosen's Jonathan Roumie's audio Bible, Bishop Barron's Sunday Sermons, peaceful Christian music, Gregorian chant, and so much more. Launched in December 2018, Hallow is now the #1 Catholic app in the world and has been used to pray over 100 million times across 150-plus countries.

SOURCE Hallow