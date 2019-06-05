Catholic Senior Housing and Health Care Services, Inc. (CSHHCS) and Somatix Inc., Launch a Program to Trial SafeBeing™ A novel gesture detection RPM Solution for Seniors

The pilot program, funded by the Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation will validate key technological aspects of the SafeBeing product, including the platform infrastructure, wearable device, monitoring dashboard and caregiver monitoring app.

"We congratulate CSHHCS and Somatix for their partnership to develop and validate a much-needed solution for a growing elderly population and their caregivers", said Dr. Eitan Yudilevich, Executive Director, BIRD Foundation.

SafeBeing is the first product of its kind that allows caregivers to continuously monitor, track and analyze seniors' daily routines in real-time using a wearable smartband and mobile app. The SafeBeing remote patient monitoring (RPM) system utilizes proprietary gesture detection technology, machine learning, and advanced analytics to detect hand movements and other activities and events such as walking, sleeping, drinking, medication-intake, falling or wandering. By monitoring these activities, SafeBeing can detect variations in gestures that may be cause for concern, and trigger reminders to users and alerts to caregivers and family members.

"CSHHCS is excited to partner with Somatix to refine and validate the SafeBeing™ product to enhance the quality of life for our residents. We are looking forward to prove its ability to monitor elders' activities through gesture analysis, and to notify caregivers when there may be cause for concern", said Joseph Shadid, CEO Catholic Senior Housing and Health Care Services, Inc.

"This is a culmination of many years' work to develop a unique software solution that would meet the needs of a growing senior population with diverse health needs. We are grateful to the BIRD foundation for funding this project and to CSHHCS for its continued support". Eran Ofir, CEO and co-founder of Somatix.

About CSHHCS

CSHHCS was established in 1962. The Mission of CSHHCS of the Diocese of Allentown is to provide the best possible physical, emotional, social and spiritual care to the elderly we serve with respect, dignity and compassion. CSHHCS, through its three (3) health care facilities and nine (9) affiliated senior independent living housing project entities, offers a full range of eldercare services to individuals in need in five Pennsylvania counties.



About Somatix

Somatix is a software platform provider of wearable-enabled RPM (Remote Patient Monitoring) solutions for healthcare. Its cost-effective platform uses patented gesture detection technology and machine learning algorithms to analyze user's gesture data in real time. The algorithms remotely and passively detect physical and emotional indicators for generating insights on risk factors for adverse events, poor medical compliance, inactivity, falls, dehydration and more. This data delivers important clinical insights to healthcare providers, helping them maintain continuous contact with and improve the wellbeing of those under their care.

