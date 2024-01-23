Catholic United Financial Launches Sprout(SM) Solutions for Catholic families

ST PAUL, Minn,, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic United Financial is pleased to announce the launch of SproutSM Solutions to specifically address the needs of young Catholic families. This is a part of Catholic United Financials' mission to meet the financial needs of its member by delivering a suite of products and services that grow and protect their financial futures.

SproutSM Solutions brings together credit union, insurance, and philanthropic products to encourage savings, foster good financial habits, promote charitable giving, and protect financial futures.

Catholic United Financial Sprout Solutions

"Some of families most important decisions are made around the kitchen table," said Andrea Ferkingstad, president of Catholic United Financial Credit Union. "SproutSM Solutions can inspire conversations and actions that help families achieve their life goals and live a life of prosperity and security."

SproutSM Solutions Pocket the Change* is an easy way to make everyday purchases as part of an automatic savings plan which creates good financial habits and encourages charitable giving. How it works: Debit card transactions are rounded up to the nearest dollar amount and the change is transferred from a checking to savings account at the end of every day. You can save your "Pocket the Change" for future goals or donate it to a Catholic school or church of your choosing.

"Pocket the Change is a great way to encourage teenagers to save and give," Ferkingstad said. "Parents can also link Pocket the Change to a Reward Checking account that will help them grow their money even faster with an account they use every day."

SproutSM Solutions Reward Checking* allows individuals to earn a better return on a high-yield personal checking account by meeting a few simple requirements such as enrolling in eStatements, setting up a direct deposit, and completing a certain number of debit card transactions. It's a flexible account, with unlimited withdrawals, and spending and giving can be easily tracked with online and mobile tools.

Other SproutSM Solutions include Term Life Insurance, Youth Life Insurance and Individual Retirement Annuities.

"It's impossible to know what the future will bring, but folks can greatly benefit from starting a plan and implementing the various financial tools to help reduce the financial impact of tragedy. Life insurance can provide young families with a safety net should the worst happen," said John Tetzloff, Director of Sales for Catholic United Financial. "I see a lot of people pleasantly surprised when they sit down with a Member Advisor and see an affordable term life quote, or when they find out they can start a flexible IRA for $100 a month. Setting up these tools for future security doesn't have to be complicated. The solutions offered by Catholic United Financial SproutSM prove that."

For more information about Catholic United Financial SproutSM Solutions visit www.catholicunitedfinancial.org/sprout

About Catholic United Financial

Catholic United Financial is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial services company, connecting people of faith, protecting their future, and generously impacting Catholic parishes, schools, and communities since 1878. Catholic United Financial provides life insurance, retirement products, credit union services and charitable giving planning for more than 70,000 members and returns a portion of its profits to local Catholic communities. More information about Catholic United Financial is available online at www.catholicunitedfinancial.org

*These products are available Catholic United Financial Credit Union. Federally insured by NCUA. More information is available online at www.catholicunitedCU.org.

SOURCE Catholic United Financial