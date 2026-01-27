CatholicVote launches Zeale

A new digital platform with Gen Z in mind

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Studies confirm: Gen Z is searching for God. To meet this moment, Zeale, a new digital platform from CatholicVote, launches today with a bold mission: putting high-quality Catholic content, community, and prayer directly into the hands of a generation formed online.

"CatholicVote helps Catholics live their faith in public life. Zeale empowers them to find God through news and other high-quality programming, while building community in a way that forms a healthy worldview, deepens conviction, and inspires action," said Kelsey Reinhardt, president and CEO of CatholicVote.

With engaging content, vibrant visuals, and a clean, modern interface, Zeale informs, entertains, energizes, and inspires without sacrificing depth or truth.

It provides seamless access to The LOOP, CatholicVote's flagship daily news roundup, delivering the day's top stories from a Catholic perspective in four minutes or less. The LOOP's roughly half-million subscribers will continue to receive it by email, but can now access it on their phones as well. Zeale also features the new Morning LOOPcast – a video roundup of the day's most compelling headlines.

Zeale also hosts a growing library of high-quality podcasts, documentaries, and special programs. Everything from fashion to food, sports to travel, prayers and spirituality, human-interest, the culture wars, deep dives into complex issues, and even games that challenge and amuse can be found on Zeale.

Zeale is also a digital community of prayer. Users can access daily Mass readings, pray with and for others, submit prayer intentions, and join the community in moments when urgent news calls for collective prayer.

"Zeale is the hub for Catholics who want to stay informed and respond together, thoughtfully, collectively and prayerfully when crises arise," Reinhardt said.

Zeale is free to use. Champions+ members – supporters who contribute $15.99 per month to CatholicVote's education and advocacy efforts – receive an ad-free experience.

"Our name says it all," Reinhardt added. "Zeale helps you 'live Catholic' with confidence and enthusiasm."

Visit zeale.co or download the app today from the App Store or Google Play.

Now in its 20th year, CatholicVote is America's leading Catholic advocacy organization, leading the fight for faith, family, and freedom. Its mission is to inspire every Catholic in America to live out the truths of the Catholic faith in public life.

