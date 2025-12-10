CathVision Announces Appointment of Eric Thepaut as Independent Chairman of the Board and Releases ECGenius® System Version 3.5

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CathVision, a medical technology company dedicated to improving clinical outcomes in cardiac electrophysiology through high-fidelity signal acquisition and intelligent software, today announced two major milestones: the appointment of Eric Thepaut as independent Chairman of the Board, and the commercial release of Version 3.5 of the ECGenius® System.

Eric Thepaut Appointed Independent Chairman of the Board

Eric Thepaut, Chairman in CathVision.

Eric Thepaut joins CathVision following his recent retirement from Boston Scientific Corporation, where he served as President, EMEA. He brings extensive leadership experience in finance, global commercial operations, and organizational development, with a long track record of scaling teams and businesses across multiple geographies.

He led the integration and growth of many acquisitions as well as launched many new technologies. Most recently, he oversaw the successful launch of the company's first Pulse Field Ablation (PFA) device, advancing treatment options for electrophysiologists and improving outcomes for patients suffering from atrial fibrillation.

"I am pleased to join a very strong team that is delivering a new generation of EP recording technology," said Eric Thepaut, Independent Chairman of the Board. "CathVision's high-signal-quality ECGenius System, combined with its clinical module suite, Cardialytics™, has tremendous potential to help electrophysiologists improve the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. The recently completed prospective clinical study with PFAnalyzer module gives promise that we will bring electrophysiology back to PFA "

Eric added: "With ECGenius and Cardialytics FDA-cleared in 2023, and ECGenius CE-marked in 2025, CathVision is now preparing its commercial growth in the United States and Europe. This is an exciting moment for the company, and I look forward to supporting the team as CathVision expands its clinical and commercial footprint."

CathVision Releases ECGenius® Software Version 3.5

CathVision also announced the commercial availability of Version 3.5 of the ECGenius® Software. This release introduces hardware and software enhancements designed to improve workflow efficiency and system performance, while maintaining the system's existing intended use.

Selected updates in Version 3.5 include:

User Interface Flexibility: Options for page reordering, catheter renaming, polarity visualization, and analog output gain adjustment.

Options for page reordering, catheter renaming, polarity visualization, and analog output gain adjustment. IT Integration Features: Archiving studies in DICOM format and reading patient information from hospital worklists.

Archiving studies in DICOM format and reading patient information from hospital worklists. Hardware Refinements: Adjustments to reduce post-pacing artifacts.

Adjustments to reduce post-pacing artifacts. 12-Lead ECG Capture Workflow: Streamlined capture directly to the event log for improved documentation efficiency.

"These updates reflect feedback from physicians and clinical engineers," said Mads Emil Matthiesen. "Version 3.5 strengthens the ECGenius System platform and supports ongoing development of clinical modules."

About CathVision

CathVision develops advanced electrophysiology recording technology and intelligent software designed to improve the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Through high-fidelity signal acquisition and AI-driven analytics, CathVision aims to provide physicians with greater clarity, consistency, and confidence during ablation procedures.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842487/Eric_Thepaut.jpg

SOURCE CathVision