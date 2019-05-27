CathVision Expand Board of Directors

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CathVision ApS, a medical device company developing, manufacturing and selling cardiac amplifier and electrophysiology products, announced today the addition of two industry leaders to its Board of Directors. Søren Thestrup-Nielsen, MD, was elected Chairman of the Board, and Denis Gestin was elected Member of the Board.

Soren Thestrup-Nielsen, MD, has spent 25 years in the medical device industry, first at Boston Scientific and later at Danaher Corporation where he built the diagnostics business with responsibility for M&A. Dr. Thestrup-Nielsen was previously Chairman of Althea Group, board member at Oncimmune and co-founder of Sensimed AG. He holds an M.D. from the University of Copenhagen, practiced 5 years as general & vascular surgeon, and received an MBA from the IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"CathVision has worked methodically to become a field expert in cardiac electrophysiology. There have been overall advances in electroanatomical mapping and ablation techniques, however the demand for improved high-resolution interpretation of the heart's electrical conduction patterns still remains. This capability is more critical than ever as the medical electrophysiologist community increasingly targets recurrent or hard-to-treat arrhythmia."

Denis Gestin has over 30 years of experience in the management and commercial development of medical technologies companies. He began his career at Ela Medical Inc. (Livanova), and later joined St. Jude Medical where he most recently was President of the International Division (OUS), then Senior Vice President of Global Commercial Integration after the merger with Abbott Laboratories. Mr. Gestin serves as Chairman of Holistick and Endo Tools Therapeutics. He is a graduate of EDC Paris Business School.

"CathVision currently has the most promising EP amplifier technology and a comprehensive vision to become the market leader in the EP Systems business. The momentum built with a strong team of engineers and clinical advisors is impressive, and I'm looking forward to supporting the company realize its full potential."

The expansion of the Board of Directors is in preparation for upcoming commercialization. "We are very proud to have two senior profiles join our Board of Directors. This demonstrates our ability to attract the best people around our mission of empowering physicians to deliver the best quality of care to patients," said Mads Emil Matthiesen, Co-Founder and CEO of CathVision.

About CathVision

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with its US business office in Minnesota USA, CathVision is developing and selling medical devices to treat cardiac arrhythmias. The solutions are centered on low-noise amplifiers and an EP system to provide exceptional EP signals for identification and characterization of arrhythmias.

Contact Mads Matthiesen (mem@cathvision.com, M: +45-61305061) for more information or visit www.cathvision.com.

SOURCE CathVision ApS

