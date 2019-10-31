CathVision Receives Competitive EU Grant

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CathVision ApS, a medical device company developing, manufacturing and selling cardiac electrophysiology products, has been awarded a competitive EU grant of 2.2M Euro for the clinical development of its software and clinical decision support platform.

The EU grant is for an SME Instrument, Phase 2 under the Horizon2020 programme. There were approximately 5,000 applicants and only 75 awardees.

"CathVision will use these funds to advance the product and platform development, and to conduct clinical studies in 2020-21. We have compelling data that our existing hardware provides the cleanest intracardiac signals on the market, and that our pipeline of intelligent decision support will break the boundary for more effective and faster procedures," says CEO Mads Matthiesen.

The SME Instrument offers small and medium-sized businesses funding for innovation projects in two phases. The SME Instrument Phase 2 is available for innovation projects underpinned by a strategic business plan and feasibility assessment. The proposals are evaluated by independent external experts against the three award criteria: 1) impact, 2) excellence, and 3) quality and efficiency of implementation.

About CathVision

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with its US business office in Minnesota USA, CathVision is developing and selling medical devices to treat cardiac arrhythmias. The solutions are centered on an innovative electrophysiology (EP) system to provide exceptional EP signals for identification and characterization of arrhythmias. Contact Mads Matthiesen mem@cathvision.com for more information or visit www.cathvision.com.

