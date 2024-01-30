CathVision to Showcase ECGenius System and AI Algorithms at AF Symposium 2024

Spotlight Session Will Highlight How ECGenius and the CARDIALYTICS AI Algorithms Can Effectively Measure Success of Ablation Outcomes

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CathVision today announced the ECGenius™ System will be featured in a Spotlight Session led by Dr. Larry Chinitz at the 29th Annual International AF Symposium in Boston, February 1-3, and highlighted at the CathVision booth (#419).1

On Saturday, February 3, at 1:30 PM ET, Dr. Larry Chinitz will share his perspective on the importance of challenging legacy EP recording standards and how AI algorithms can be used efficiently and effectively during cardiac ablation procedures. He will detail his experiences with CathVisions's advanced EP recording system, discussing how the acquisition of high-fidelity, low-noise cardiac electrograms create the necessary foundation to implement intelligent, automated analyses provided by the CARDIALYTICS™ AI algorithms. Dr. Chinitz will also introduce Entrainment Assistant, a new software module in development.

     Spotlight Session Details
     Saturday, February 3
     1:30—2:30 PM ET
     Dr. Larry Chinitz, Director of Electrophysiology at NYU Langone Health
     "AI in the EP Lab: Replacing Legacy EP Recording Standards with ECGenius and AI-Algorithms to Effectively Measure Success of Ablation Outcomes"

Reinforcing the benefits of the ECGenius System, two poster presentations will also be shared during the AF Symposium featuring data from studies conducted at the University of Vermont. These studies emphasize the critical importance of enhanced signal quality, comparing baseline noise measurements between the ECGenius System and a traditional EP recording system, and demonstrate the impact of CathVision's intelligent filter compared to a standard notch or no filter. Details:

     Ultra-Low Baseline Noise And Improved Signal Detection Using A Novel Intracardiac Electrogram Recording System
     Bazzi, M;  Habel, N;  Lustgarten, D;  Correa, D;  Spector, P;  Thompson, NC

     Improved Noise Reduction And Electrogram Morphology Preservation With A Novel Adaptive Filtering System
     Habel, N;  Bazzi, M;  Hauf, T; Correa, D; Skipper, T;  Leonard, O; Thompson, NC

CathVision has unveiled several enhancements to the ECGenius System since last year's AF Symposium, including the commercial availability of the PVI Analyzer™ and Signal Complexity™ algorithms and the launch of ECGenius 3.1, an advanced version of the ECGenius System software that improves workflow and streamlines processes.2

"Our commitment has consistently been to empower EPs by providing innovative technology that improves the foundation of electrophysiology – cardiac signal data. Transformative care hinges on the precision of the data informing analyses and decision-making," said Mads Matthiesen, CEO of CathVision. "As EPs integrate AI into the EP lab, the distinction of quality data becomes evident. ECGenius System and our CARDIALYTICS AI algorithms deliver the quality and streamlined processes to capture, assess, and ablate confidently."

For more information about ECGenius System and CARDIALYTICS, or to meet with CathVision at the AF Symposium, please contact us and connect on LinkedIn.

About CathVision
CathVision is a medical technology company that develops electrophysiology solutions centered around an innovative EP recording system and AI algorithm platform – the ECGenius System with CARDIALYTICS. Committed to empowering physicians to make more informed clinical decisions in the EP lab, CathVision is redefining the necessity of exceptional cardiac electrical signals to diagnose, characterize, and treat the most common heart rhythm disorders. CathVision was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denmark with a U.S. office in Minnesota.

1 ECGenius System is cleared for sale in the US. Not approved for sale in the rest of the world.
2 PVI Analyzer and Signal Complexity are cleared for sale in the US. Not approved for sale in the rest of the world.

SOURCE CathVision

