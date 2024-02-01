Cathy Hackl To Launch Spatial Dynamics, A New Spatial Computing & AI Solutions Company

Her New Company Will Help Organizations Navigate the Era of Spatial Computing & AI With Custom Solutions and Proprietary Tech Offerings

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of the launch of the Apple Vision Pro, tech & gaming executive Cathy Hackl is set to launch her new company, Spatial Dynamics.

Spatial Dynamics is a spatial computing and AI solutions company launching in February 2024. The newly formed company will offer solutions for a new computing platform, as well as proprietary tech offerings for enterprise clients.

Some of Spatial Dynamics' solutions include:

Development: Help develop original spatial computing content for the Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest and other AI-driven hardware, as well as spatial interfaces.

Help develop original spatial computing content for the Apple Vision Pro, and other AI-driven hardware, as well as spatial interfaces. Adapting Content: Adapting current iOS apps and content for visionOS and the Apple Vision Pro ecosystem and spatial video.

Adapting current iOS apps and content for visionOS and the Apple Vision Pro ecosystem and spatial video. Custom Solutions: Creating custom spatial computing & AI software solutions for companies.

Creating custom spatial computing & AI software solutions for companies. Other offerings include Game development and tracking, AI and Large Vision Models implementation, as well as spatial computing and AI integrations.

"We are a small and nimble team of highly technical and creative developers with decades of combined experience in spatial computing, XR, cloud computing, and AI," said Cathy Hackl, co-CEO of Spatial Dynamics. "Just like mobile computing changed almost all aspects of business and life, we see an opportunity to build for the next computing platform early. I will be sharing more news about our executive and tech team and our proprietary tech in the coming months."

"From AAA gaming to enterprise solutions and large-scale live events, we have earned our career reputations for being on time, on budget, and larger than life," added Hackl. "As we launch and build Spatial Dynamics, our goal is to align with a larger organization in the future, where we can leverage our experience and accelerate our mission on a greater scale."

Spatial Dynamics is already working with cutting-edge fashion brand, Hanifa on spatial computing solutions.

