Cathy Hackl To Launch Spatial Dynamics, A New Spatial Computing & AI Solutions Company

News provided by

Spatial Dynamics

01 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Her New Company Will Help Organizations Navigate the Era of Spatial Computing & AI With Custom Solutions and Proprietary Tech Offerings

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of the launch of the Apple Vision Pro, tech & gaming executive Cathy Hackl is set to launch her new company, Spatial Dynamics.

Spatial Dynamics is a spatial computing and AI solutions company launching in February 2024. The newly formed company will offer solutions for a new computing platform, as well as proprietary tech offerings for enterprise clients.

Some of Spatial Dynamics' solutions include:

  • Development: Help develop original spatial computing content for the Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest and other AI-driven hardware, as well as spatial interfaces.
  • Adapting Content: Adapting current iOS apps and content for visionOS and the Apple Vision Pro ecosystem and spatial video.
  • Custom Solutions: Creating custom spatial computing & AI software solutions for companies.
  • Other offerings include Game development and tracking, AI and Large Vision Models implementation, as well as spatial computing and AI integrations.

"We are a small and nimble team of highly technical and creative developers with decades of combined experience in spatial computing, XR, cloud computing, and AI," said Cathy Hackl, co-CEO of Spatial Dynamics. "Just like mobile computing changed almost all aspects of business and life, we see an opportunity to build for the next computing platform early. I will be sharing more news about our executive and tech team and our proprietary tech in the coming months."

"From AAA gaming to enterprise solutions and large-scale live events, we have earned our career reputations for being on time, on budget, and larger than life," added Hackl. "As we launch and build Spatial Dynamics, our goal is to align with a larger organization in the future, where we can leverage our experience and accelerate our mission on a greater scale."

Spatial Dynamics is already working with cutting-edge fashion brand, Hanifa on spatial computing solutions.

SOURCE Spatial Dynamics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.