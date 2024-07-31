Cathy Lane Announces Candidacy for Cobb EMC Board of Directors

WOODSTOCK, Ga., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathy Lane, an award-winning local Realtor and 19-year Cobb EMC volunteer, is proud to announce her candidacy for the Board of Directors of Cobb EMC (District 9). A Cherokee County resident and Cobb EMC member for 34 years, Cathy looks forward to the opportunity to give back to her community and the highly respected electric cooperative.

Cathy holds a degree from Auburn University and has been a licensed realtor since 2006. Cathy has worked extensively within the Cobb EMC service area, serving many members as a trusted advisor, mentor, and friend. Her leadership roles include serving on the Associate Leadership Council at Keller Williams and presiding over the North Metro Women's Council of Realtors. She engages in Keller Williams' community service initiatives and is also a member of Hillside Church in Woodstock.

Growing up with a father who worked for Troup EMC (now Diverse Power) in Central Georgia for over 40 years, Cathy has a unique insight into the culture, operation, and mission of electric cooperatives.

For nearly two decades, Cathy has supported Cobb EMC through various volunteer activities. She currently serves as Treasurer of the Cobb EMC Foundation Board and is the President of the Cobb EMC Women's Task Force. Her involvement with the Cobb EMC Scholarship Committee has allowed her to award scholarships to deserving students.

Cathy's platform is built on a foundation of reliability, sustainability, and community support.

Her key objectives include:

Delivering highly reliable service at the lowest possible rates.

Strengthening infrastructure and adopting new technologies for enhanced member service.

Implementing sustainable practices without increasing rates.

Fostering employee loyalty and satisfaction to boost productivity and member service.

Supporting community needs through education, veteran assistance, and charitable initiatives.

Maintaining term limits for directors to ensure integrity and fresh perspectives.

Leveraging extensive volunteer experience and cooperative background to represent all members' interests.

"I am committed to upholding the highest standards of service and integrity for Cobb EMC," said Cathy Lane. "If elected, I look forward to the opportunity to serve our members and contribute to the growth and success of our cooperative."

For more information about Cathy Lane's campaign, please visit CathyForCobb.com.

About Cobb EMC:

Cobb EMC is a not-for-profit electric cooperative providing reliable and affordable energy to Cobb & surrounding counties. The cooperative is dedicated to reliability, affordable energy, technological innovation, and sustainable practices.

