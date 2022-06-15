NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathy Ross, co-founder and president of an award-winning, AI-driven risk intelligence and fraud detection software platform, Fraud.net, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Ross was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Cathy Ross, Co-founder of Fraud.net, accepted into Forbes Business Council as a contributor.

"We are honored to welcome Cathy Ross into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Business Council.

Ross is also invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Cathy Ross shares, "I'm so grateful for this opportunity and am eager to cement Fraud.net's place as a leading fraud and risk management solution as well as a thought leader."

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

Learn more at forbescouncils.com .

About Fraud.net:

Fraud.net operates an end-to-end fraud management and revenue enhancement ecosystem, built for digital financial and commerce companies worldwide. The cloud-born platform helps enterprises detect and prevent digital fraud, streamline customer onboarding and transaction monitoring workflows, and leverage real-time, actionable insights to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

Learn more at Fraud.net .

SOURCE fraud.net