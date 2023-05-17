CATIC Announces New National Agency Division

ROCKY HILL, Conn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CATIC is pleased to announce the formation of its National Agency Division. The Division will include Kyle Rank, Senior Vice President, National Accounts Manager who joined CATIC in January of this year. Joining Kyle will be Christine Huff, Vice President, National Agency Manager, Anthony Nalbone, Vice President, National Agency Manager, and Bart Bodkin, Vice President, National Underwriting Counsel. The team brings with it over 100 years of combined industry experience and will help to establish and build the newly formed division within the Company.

Christine is a 30-year industry veteran, having spent 29 of those years working for the industry's largest national underwriter and having spent the remainder of the time working for a smaller regional underwriter, assisting them with key growth and strategic initiatives. She brings with her a broad range of knowledge and experience having worked in multiple departments and roles throughout her lengthy career, including the title plant, accounting, legal/underwriting, national agency administration, and national agency sales. Christine will be based out of the Central Florida area.

Anthony is a 25-year veteran of the title and mortgage industries, having spent time working for two national underwriters, a regional underwriter, and holding senior roles in two large national agent organizations. He has expertise with forming RESPA and state-compliant Joint Ventures and Affiliated Business Arrangements (AfBAs). He has been a long-standing member of the Real Estate Services Providers Council and has served on RESPRO's board. Anthony will be based out of Glen Allen, VA.

Bart is a 30-year industry veteran, having worked for more than a decade for three national underwriters in national agency counsel and underwriting roles. He also spent over 15 years working for a large national agent. He is admitted to the Bar Associations in Florida, New York, and Pennsylvania. He brings with him extensive knowledge and experience underwriting complex and difficult transactions in both the residential and commercial arenas. He also brings with him a wealth of knowledge regarding Joint Ventures and Affiliated Business Arrangements. Bart will be based out of Pittsburgh, PA.

"We are beyond thrilled to have Christine, Anthony and Bart join our growing team at CATIC as we continue to build for the future. This group brings a tremendous amount of national experience and will be instrumental as our family of companies continues its national expansion into key states and markets," said James M. Czapiga, Esq., President and CEO of the CATIC Family of Companies.

About CATIC
CATIC, along with its sister company CATIC Title Insurance Company, is currently licensed in every state east of the Mississippi and in Texas and is currently doing business through an independent agent network in 19 states. The Company is an underwriting member of the American Land Title Association (ALTA) and the North American Bar-Related® Title Insurers. For more information about the Company, or to become a CATIC agent, please visit us at www.CATIC.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

