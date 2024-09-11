CATIC Hires New VP, Senior Title Counsel, Christina M. Colbert, Esq.

ROCKY HILL, Conn., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CATIC is pleased to announce that Christina M. Colbert, Esq. has joined our Connecticut underwriting team as Vice President, Senior Title Counsel in our Norwalk Office.

Christina has extensive experience in the real estate industry, both commercial and residential. Most recently, she worked for a national title insurance company as Senior Title Counsel and Manager of its Stamford, Connecticut office.

Jenny Kallenbach, SVP and Southern New England Regional Manager commented, "Christina's depth of knowledge and background in both private practice and title insurance will enable her to provide fast, creative, and practical solutions for our agents and we are thrilled that she has joined CATIC. She embodies our mission to exceed the expectations of our agents by providing best-in-class support and service."

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Christina as she joins our CATIC Connecticut team.

About CATIC

CATIC, along with its sister company, CATIC Title Insurance Company, is currently the ninth largest title insurance underwriter in the United States and is the premier underwriter exclusively for independent agents. CATIC offers standard ALTA policies and expanded protection policies for both residential and commercial properties. The company is licensed in 44 states and is currently doing business in 25 states. CATIC is currently partnered with over 2,400 independent agents nationwide and is committed to preserving the independent agent's critical role in the real estate eco-system. The company has been in business for over 50 years and is an underwriting member of the American Land Title Association (ALTA) and numerous other local land title associations. For its stability and dependability in the market, CATIC has earned an A' rating from Demotech and an A- rating from Kroll Bond Ratings. For more information about the company, or to become a CATIC agent, please visit us at www.CATIC.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

