CATIC Is a 2024 Top Workplaces Award Winner in Connecticut

News provided by

CATIC

Oct 04, 2024, 09:31 ET

ROCKY HILL, Conn., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hartford Courant recently recognized CATIC as a Top Workplaces award winner for 2024 (150-499 employees category). This is CATIC's seventh consecutive year being named to this list in this category (https://www.courant.com/2024/09/25/top-workplaces-2024-these-are-the-connecticut-winners/). Since 2018, CATIC has been the recipient of this regional Top Workplaces award and was ranked in the top 15 among other local Connecticut businesses this year. CATIC was also recognized as a Top Workplaces USA recipient earlier this year for the second consecutive year.

Additionally, Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards recognize organizations that excel in specific areas related to cultivating a dynamic workplace culture. CATIC was most recently recognized for the following areas: (1) Innovation; (2) Employee Appreciation; (3) Work-Life Flexibility; (4) Employee Well-Being; (5) Professional Development; (6) Compensation & Benefits; (7) Leadership; and (8) Purpose & Values.

CATIC is proud to be recognized as a regional Top Workplace winner again this year. "We are grateful for our hardworking and dedicated employees who have made us a part of this prestigious list," said James M. Czapiga, Esq., President and CEO of the CATIC Family of Companies. "Our people make working at CATIC a truly special experience every day. We have built a strong culture of collaboration, inclusiveness, and innovation. We celebrate and thank our employees for all they do to earn this incredible honor."

ABOUT CATIC:

CATIC, along with its sister company, CATIC Title Insurance Company, is currently the ninth largest title insurance underwriter in the United States and is the premier underwriter exclusively for independent agents. CATIC offers standard ALTA policies and expanded protection policies for both residential and commercial properties. The company is licensed in 44 states and is currently doing business in 25 states. CATIC is currently partnered with over 2,400 independent agents nationwide and is committed to preserving the independent agent's critical role in the real estate eco-system. The company has been in business for over 50 years and is an underwriting member of the American Land Title Association (ALTA) and numerous other local land title associations. For its stability and dependability in the market, CATIC has earned an A' rating from Demotech and an A- rating from Kroll Bond Ratings. For more information about the company, or to become a CATIC agent, please visit us at www.CATIC.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

ABOUT ENERGAGE:
Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. 

SOURCE CATIC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

CATIC Successfully Launches Versapay

CATIC Successfully Launches Versapay

CATIC continues to achieve its goals of enhancing the agent experience with the company. The latest improvement, the implementation of Versapay, will ...
CATIC Hires New VP, Senior Title Counsel, Christina M. Colbert, Esq.

CATIC Hires New VP, Senior Title Counsel, Christina M. Colbert, Esq.

CATIC is pleased to announce that Christina M. Colbert, Esq. has joined our Connecticut underwriting team as Vice President, Senior Title Counsel in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

News Releases in Similar Topics