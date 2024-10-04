CATIC Is a 2024 Top Workplaces Award Winner in Connecticut

ROCKY HILL, Conn., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hartford Courant recently recognized CATIC as a Top Workplaces award winner for 2024 (150-499 employees category). This is CATIC's seventh consecutive year being named to this list in this category (https://www.courant.com/2024/09/25/top-workplaces-2024-these-are-the-connecticut-winners/). Since 2018, CATIC has been the recipient of this regional Top Workplaces award and was ranked in the top 15 among other local Connecticut businesses this year. CATIC was also recognized as a Top Workplaces USA recipient earlier this year for the second consecutive year.

Additionally, Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards recognize organizations that excel in specific areas related to cultivating a dynamic workplace culture. CATIC was most recently recognized for the following areas: (1) Innovation; (2) Employee Appreciation; (3) Work-Life Flexibility; (4) Employee Well-Being; (5) Professional Development; (6) Compensation & Benefits; (7) Leadership; and (8) Purpose & Values.

CATIC is proud to be recognized as a regional Top Workplace winner again this year. "We are grateful for our hardworking and dedicated employees who have made us a part of this prestigious list," said James M. Czapiga, Esq., President and CEO of the CATIC Family of Companies. "Our people make working at CATIC a truly special experience every day. We have built a strong culture of collaboration, inclusiveness, and innovation. We celebrate and thank our employees for all they do to earn this incredible honor."

ABOUT CATIC:

CATIC, along with its sister company, CATIC Title Insurance Company, is currently the ninth largest title insurance underwriter in the United States and is the premier underwriter exclusively for independent agents. CATIC offers standard ALTA policies and expanded protection policies for both residential and commercial properties. The company is licensed in 44 states and is currently doing business in 25 states. CATIC is currently partnered with over 2,400 independent agents nationwide and is committed to preserving the independent agent's critical role in the real estate eco-system. The company has been in business for over 50 years and is an underwriting member of the American Land Title Association (ALTA) and numerous other local land title associations. For its stability and dependability in the market, CATIC has earned an A' rating from Demotech and an A- rating from Kroll Bond Ratings . For more information about the company, or to become a CATIC agent, please visit us at www.CATIC.com , or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

ABOUT ENERGAGE:

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.

