Catie Harris of NursePreneurs Paves the Way for Nurses to Make Profitable Income and Elevate Professional Presence

PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder of the mentoring business platform for nurses, NursePreneurs, Catie Harris (https://catieharris.com/) is taking National Nurses Week, from May 6 to 12, to put the focus on nurses looking to take their industry skills to the next level and explore other ways to make an impact. This isn't just a great time to show appreciation for nurses but to also inform them of how their skill set can translate into various other opportunities that they never thought possible. Nurses are surrounded by career possibilities outside of the hospital and are even often prepared to take on an entrepreneurial path. From side gigs to coaching and consulting opportunities, there has been a flood of need in the industry for flexibility on both sides of the spectrum between nurse professionals and patients.

"Nurses have various other opportunities at their fingertips that often times they are not even aware of," States founder of NursePreneurs, Catie Harris. "I was a nurse for over 20 years, and I often found that the lack of control over schedules was a major issue--and still is. It's important for nurses to know that there are many other ways that they can use their skill set to lead a life and career of their own creation. I want them to know that they don't have to be locked into a single path, and they can provide value in many other ways in the same industry. I've spent the last decade building nursing businesses for myself and for colleagues and thousands of students, and I want to share my knowledge and experience to help other nurses who are in the same place that I once was."

After more than 20 years as a nurse, Catie Harris craved flexibility in her career so that she could spend more time with her family and regain control over her personal and professional life. After helping others kick off successful businesses, Catie realized she could use her skills to help other nurses recognize that they didn't have to be stuck in a pre-mapped out career, while also making more money without having to tack on extra shifts. Financial independence and flexible schedules are completely possible in the nursing industry, and Catie has set out to make that clear to not just nurses but the medical industry as a whole.

About Catie Harris

Catie Harris is the founder behind NursePreneurs, a mentoring business platform that was developed in order to help nursing professionals realize that they can create value while also embracing a flexible lifestyle. As a nurse with over 20 years of experience under her belt, Catie is empowering nurses everywhere by teaching them how to focus their skills on building an independent lifestyle of their choosing. She's taken her knowledge and experience into the entrepreneurial space, after helping many others start successful businesses of their own to help nursing professionals take their career paths into their own hands.

