Cationic Surfactants Market to Grow by USD 1.11 Billion During 2021-2025|Key Vendor Insights and Forecasts|Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cationic Surfactants Market Analysis Report by Application (Homecare and industrial cleaning, Personal care, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/cationic-surfactants-market-industry-analysis

The cationic surfactants market is driven by the extensive use of cationic surfactants in consumer and industrial cleaning. In addition, the increasing demand for cationic surfactants from developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the cationic surfactant market.

Cationic surfactants are used in the formulation of detergents due to their ability to dissolve grease, oils, and fats for cleaning. They are used with anionic surfactants to reduce the surface tension between water and the dirt on clothes. Cationic surfactants are used in laundry and hand dishwashing detergents because of their excellent cleaning properties. The high consumption of laundry cleaners in households and the high growth of the textile industry in China and India will increase the consumption of detergents. The increasing use of cationic surfactants for industrial cleaning applications will augment the growth of the global cationic surfactants market during the forecast period.

Major Five Cationic Surfactants Companies:

Akzo Nobel NV

Akzo Nobel NV offers different types of cationic surfactants for personal care, household, and other applications. The products include ethoxylated amines (Ethomeen C/12, Ethomeen O/12, Ethomeen T/12, and Ethomeen HT/12), quaternary ammonium salts (Arquad 16-29, and Arquad T-50), and amine oxides (Aromox 14D-W970, and Aromox T/12).

BASF SE

BASF SE offers different types of cationic surfactants for personal care, household, and other applications.

Clariant International Ltd.

Clariant International Ltd. offers Genamin CTAC, which is one of the cationic surfactants offered by the company mainly for hair conditioning. It is also used in the formulation of liquid laundry detergents and hard surface cleaners.

Croda International Plc

Croda International Plc offers Arlasilk EFA and Atlas G-265, which are some of the cationic surfactants products offered by the company.

Dow Inc.

Dow Inc. offers various types of cationic surfactants, such as emulsifiers and softeners, which are used in the cleaning and textile industries.

Cationic Surfactants Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Home care and industrial cleaning - size and forecast 2020-2025

Personal care - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cationic Surfactants Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

