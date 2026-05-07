CATL Subsidiary CAIT Partners up with Togg on Bedrock Chassis

NINGDE, China, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 29th, Contemporary Amperex Intelligent Technology (Shanghai) Limited (CAIT), CATL's skateboard chassis arm, has entered into a strategic partnership with Turkish automotive brand Togg to jointly develop chassis platform for its new B-segment vehicle family, marking the first overseas passenger vehicle project for the platform.

Togg CEO Gürcan Karakaş, CATL Chief Customer Officer Libin Tan, and CAIT CEO Hanbing Yang signed the agreement for their respective companies; Togg Chairman Fuat Tosyalı and CATL Chairman & CEO Robin Zeng were present as witnesses.

Under the agreement, CAIT will contribute its Bedrock Chassis technology and engineering expertise, while working closely with Togg to co-develop the platform for three models in Togg's new B-segment vehicle family. Developed in line with Togg's product strategy, user expectations and mobility ecosystem, the platform will support next-generation electric vehicles for the Turkish and European markets, with Togg playing a defining role in shaping the user experience, product requirements and digital architecture. The first model developed under the partnership is expected to enter mass production in 2027.

Battery-centric chassis architecture

The Bedrock Chassis is an integrated intelligent chassis built around a "battery-centric" architecture. It combines core chassis components including the battery, electric drive system, thermal management system and chassis domain controller into a single platform. This integration allows the chassis to manage both vehicle energy and motion control, effectively acting as a mobile energy carrier for the vehicle.

Robin Zeng, Chairman and CEO of CATL, said, "This collaboration represents another important milestone in the global expansion of the CATL Bedrock Chassis following its mass production rollout in the Chinese market. It will also serve as a benchmark project in the field of integrated intelligent chassis, strengthening our global partnerships, accelerating electrification and supporting the transition to low-carbon mobility in emerging new energy markets."

Commenting on the partnership, Togg Chairman Fuat Tosyalı said: "We see mobility not merely as a product category, but as a holistic matter of technology and ecosystem. In this direction, we are taking the partnerships we establish beyond conventional supplier relationships and turning them into strategic partnerships that create shared value and build the future together. Rather than adopting a ready-made solution, we are becoming part of the entire development process, responding more effectively to user needs while also contributing to the development of this ecosystem in our country. In the period ahead, through such value-creating partnerships, we will further enrich the Togg ecosystem and the experience we offer our users by developing new solutions across different segments."

Localised model for global markets

The Bedrock Chassis has been developed for global deployment through a "1+1+1" localisation model. This model combines one chassis technology platform with one industrial supply chain pathway and the localised operation of one domestic automotive brand. The aim is to allow electric vehicles to be designed and produced in ways that reflect the needs of local markets while using a common technological foundation.

The partnership with Togg is expected to apply this approach in Türkiye, supporting the development of vehicles tailored to regional consumer preferences while strengthening the local electric vehicle ecosystem.

Expanding international partnerships

In 2024, the Bedrock Chassis achieved mass production in the Chinese market, marking the world's first deployment of an integrated intelligent chassis offered as a standalone product to passenger vehicle brands.

CAIT is continuing to expand cooperation around the Bedrock Chassis in several regions, including Europe and Southeast Asia. The platform is designed to help emerging automotive markets build competitive electric vehicle industries more efficiently, while supporting the global shift towards low-emission mobility.

SOURCE Contemporary Amperex Intelligent Technology (Shanghai) Limited (CAIT)