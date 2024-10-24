Cato Networks Announces Inaugural Americas Partner Awards at 2024 Americas Partner Summit

Cato Networks

Oct 24, 2024, 20:00 ET

Cato recognizes partners with highest business impact in 2024

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced the winners of its inaugural Americas Partner Awards at the 2024 Cato Networks Americas Partner Summit in Las Vegas. The 2024 Cato Networks Americas Partner Awards celebrate partners that demonstrate commitment to the Cato customer experience, innovation with the use of Cato products, and outstanding business results.

"As the SASE leader and a partner-first company, Cato Networks is committed to empowering the channel community to be in the best position to win and retain SASE customers," said Frank Rauch, global channel chief at Cato Networks. "Our partners drive Cato's success and it's important that we recognize them for their accomplishments this year. Congratulations to our partner award winners. Together, we are redefining the IT security market with SASE."

Winners include:

  • Reseller Partner of the Year – Alchemy Technology Group
  • TSD Partner of the Year – AVANT Communications
  • Trusted Advisor Acceleration Partner of the Year – CompuNet
  • Acceleration Partner of the Year – GuidePoint Security
  • Marketing Campaign of the Year – Intrepid TEQ
  • MSP Partner of the Year – Matrix Networks
  • Trusted Advisor Partner of the Year – Paradigm Technology Group
  • Service Provider Partner of the Year – Windstream Enterprise
  • Brand and Social Media Partner of the Year – XenTegra

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack. 

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

Cato Communications
[email protected]

