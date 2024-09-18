Cato Networks Co-Founder and CEO Shlomo Kramer Named 2024 Security Executive of the Year by SC Media

Kramer wins 2024 SC Award for spearheading Cato's success as the SASE leader

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced that Shlomo Kramer, the company's co-founder and CEO, has been named the 2024 Security Executive of the Year by SC Media for the 2024 SC Awards.

The SC Awards recognize and honor outstanding innovations, organizations and leaders that are advancing the practice of information security. The Security Executive of the Year category puts the spotlight on veterans and perennial influencers in the cybersecurity community with a history of proven leadership.

In 2024, Cato has achieved several significant milestones under Kramer's leadership:

Doubled ARR in Under Two Years: In July, Cato surpassed $200 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and 2,500 customers.

In July, Cato surpassed in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and 2,500 customers. Named a SASE Leader by Gartner: In July, Cato was recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE.

In July, Cato was recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE. Introduced the Cato MSASE Partner Platform: In June, Cato introduced a new program that gives vendor-level powers to channel partners to sell and deliver the best managed SASE service available today.

In June, Cato introduced a new program that gives vendor-level powers to channel partners to sell and deliver the best managed SASE service available today. Achieved 59% Revenue Growth in 2023: In February, Cato reported it grew more than twice the 29% five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) forecast from Gartner for the SASE market.

In February, Cato reported it grew more than twice the 29% five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) forecast from Gartner for the SASE market. Expanded the Cato SASE Cloud Platform: In January, Cato expanded into extended detection and response with Cato XDR, the world's first SASE-based XDR, and endpoint protection with Cato EPP.

"I am grateful to have been named the 2024 Security Executive of the Year by SC Media. I accept this recognition on behalf of our Cato employees and partners that work hard to enable thousands of organizations to reap the benefits of a true SASE platform, which are business agility and operational simplicity," said Shlomo Kramer, co-founder and CEO at Cato Networks. "For Cato, 2024 has been a banner year and I look forward to the company reaching even greater heights in the future."

View the full list of 2024 SC Awards winners here: https://www.scmagazine.com/sc-awards

