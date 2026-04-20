Cato Networks Eliminates Enterprise Browser Complexity with Newest Universal ZTNA Addition

The Cato Enterprise Browser extends UZTNA with secure browser-based access, maintaining one policy, one license, and no added operational overhead.

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, delivering the leading network security platform for the AI era, today announced the Cato Enterprise Browser. The Cato browser extends Universal ZTNA (UZTNA), securing web access across the internet, SaaS, and private applications and provides full threat prevention, data and application protection, and AI security to deliver uniform Zero Trust access. With a single policy engine, single shared context, and single management across the entire UZTNA offering, Cato eliminates policy silos and operational sprawl while strengthening security posture. Fully converged into the Cato SASE Platform and included under the same UZTNA license, the Enterprise Browser ensures consistent protection for all employees and contractors from any location, whether on managed or unmanaged devices.

"Security shouldn't come at the cost of simplicity," said Ofir Agasi, Chief Product Officer at Cato Networks. "Organizations need to establish a unified security strategy that scales beyond fully managed employee devices and extends secure access to contractors and BYOD. With the Cato Enterprise Browser, we are extending our edge into the browser itself, offering the same Zero Trust policies and security posture without increasing friction or requiring dedicated policies."

Secure Browser Access without Policy or Tool Sprawl

Companies are increasingly turning to enterprise browsers to secure access to business applications, especially for contractors, partners, and employees using personal devices. On paper, it's a simple idea, but in practice, enterprise browsers are often another tool to deploy and manage with their own policies, rules, and ways of doing things. That means IT teams duplicate work to keep policies aligned across systems and then deal with gaps when things inevitably drift.

Cato overcomes these challenges by extending its platform directly to the browser. The Enterprise Browser delivers consistent, full-stack security across applications and users while eliminating the policy duplication and tool sprawl that typically accompany standalone enterprise browser solutions and lead to complexity and operational overhead. With the Cato Enterprise Browser, enterprises experience:

Single Policy, Single Management : One policy engine and one management console govern every access method, reducing operational overhead, eliminating policy drift, and ensuring uniform Zero Trust enforcement across all users and devices.

: One policy engine and one management console govern every access method, reducing operational overhead, eliminating policy drift, and ensuring uniform Zero Trust enforcement across all users and devices. Converged Full Security Stack : Provides threat prevention, application and data protection, with continuous inspection directly within the browser, ensuring standardized security across every session and predictable enforcement for all users.

: Provides threat prevention, application and data protection, with continuous inspection directly within the browser, ensuring standardized security across every session and predictable enforcement for all users. AI Security Built In : Extends Cato AI Security for Users into the browser, enabling discovery of shadow AI, risk assessment of AI tools and AI-driven interactions, and consistent enforcement of AI usage policies across user interactions.

: Extends Cato AI Security for Users into the browser, enabling discovery of shadow AI, risk assessment of AI tools and AI-driven interactions, and consistent enforcement of AI usage policies across user interactions. Single Shared Context: A unified data context delivers real-time visibility across users, devices, and sessions, strengthening overall security posture through uniform inspection, faster detection, and coordinated enforcement without silos.

Enterprise Outcomes with Cato Enterprise Browser

Organizations must support diverse users, devices, and access models without creating policy silos or security gaps. The Cato Enterprise Browser expands Universal ZTNA, which already includes connections via the client, clientless, browser extension, or private application access. Enterprises gain greater flexibility in how users connect while maintaining predictable protection and operational simplicity:

Secure Web, SaaS, and Private Application Access : Delivers uniform Zero Trust controls across internet, SaaS, and private applications, ensuring uniform enforcement without policy gaps or fragmented security workflows.

: Delivers uniform Zero Trust controls across internet, SaaS, and private applications, ensuring uniform enforcement without policy gaps or fragmented security workflows. Simplify Browser-Based Secure Access : Provides isolated, browser-native access with full inspection and data protection, reducing reliance on disparate tools while maintaining consistent policies across users and environments.

: Provides isolated, browser-native access with full inspection and data protection, reducing reliance on disparate tools while maintaining consistent policies across users and environments. Enable BYOD and Third-Party Access with Confidence: Extends the same security policies to contractors and partners, supporting flexible access models without increasing operational overhead or introducing inconsistent enforcement.

Availability

The Cato Enterprise Browser is generally available and included at no additional charge as part of the UZTNA license of the Cato Platform.

Resources

For more information about the Cato Enterprise Browser, read our blog here.

To learn more about Cato's complete UZTNA offering, visit the product page here.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks, a leader in SASE and AI security, delivers secure, zero-trust access everywhere to thousands of customers worldwide. Built for organizations operating across all cloud and hybrid environments, the Cato SASE Platform unifies networking, security, and access, providing them as elastic, modular capabilities that organizations can easily adopt and grow over time. Cato combines the Cato Cloud, a purpose-built global network, with simplified operational experience, all delivered across a robust, AI-driven platform. With Cato, organizations modernize confidently, operate with greater resilience, and innovate faster, without added complexity or risk.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

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SOURCE Cato Networks