Cato Networks Has Been Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Single-Vendor SASE

Market Guide for Single-Vendor SASE becomes the latest report to identify Cato as a Representative Vendor.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, provider of the world's most mature single-vendor SASE platform, announced today that it was again recognized by Gartner in the SASE category, this time as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Single-Vendor SASE1.

By 2025, Gartner expects one-third of new SASE deployments to be based on a single-vendor SASE offering, up from 10% in 2022.

Cato delivers the most robust single-vendor SASE solution having introduced Cato SASE Cloud three-years before SASE's introduction.

"Since Cato's inception, we've believed that enterprise security and networking needed to converge together into a global cloud-native platform," says Shlomo Kramer, CEO and co-founder of Cato Networks. "We believe our recognition as a Representative Vendor for single-vendor SASE attests to that vision. The Cato SASE Cloud is the only SASE solution built from the ground up as a converged, cloud-native, and globally distributed platform that effortlessly meets the needs of enterprises of all sizes, worldwide."

Single-Vendor SASE Improves Security, Operations, and the User Experience

Interest in SASE has grown significantly following its introduction in 2019. Says Gartner, "End-user client inquiries on SASE grew 89% in 2021, as compared to 2020. Strong end-user interest in SASE and the related market for SSE continues into the first half of 2022 (up 15% as compared to 1H21)."

In its 2022 Gartner CIO and Technology Executive Survey, Gartner notes that SASE was the third most commonly cited technology investment after AI/ML and distributed cloud.

Over the next four years, Gartner expects the SASE market will grow at a CAGR of 32%, reaching almost $15 billion by 2025.

This report focused on single-vendor SASE. According to Gartner, Single-vendor SASE offerings deliver multiple converged network and security as-a-service capabilities — such as SD-WAN, secure web gateway (SWG), cloud access security broker (CASB), network firewalling and zero trust network access (ZTNA) — using a cloud-centric architecture.

By 2025, Gartner expects 50% of new SD-WAN purchases will be part of a single-vendor SASE offering, up from 10% in 2022.

According to Gartner, single-vendor SASE provides three benefits:

Improved security posture by reducing attack surface, shortening remediation times, consistent security polices, and eliminating the and mistakes stemming from multiple vendors.

by reducing attack surface, shortening remediation times, consistent security polices, and eliminating the and mistakes stemming from multiple vendors. Improved network and security staff efficacy by reducing deployment times, requiring fewer skills, and eliminating policies and redundancies.

by reducing deployment times, requiring fewer skills, and eliminating policies and redundancies. Improved user and administrator experience by avoiding potential performance issues from traffic moving between different vendors' PoPs and, for administrators, primarily by using a single data lake, data model, and unified graph database for all event logging, reporting, alerting and relationship mappings.

Not all single-vendor SASE architectures are the same, however. According to Gartner, IT leaders should "Choose single-vendor SASE offerings that provide single-pass scanning, single unified console and data lake covering all functions to improve user experience and staff efficacy."

Cato: The Most Robust Single-Vendor SASE Platform

Cato provides the most robust single-vendor SASE platform. The Cato SASE Cloud spans 75+ PoPs worldwide, servicing 1,500+ enterprise customers across 150+ countries. Every PoP runs multiple instances of the Cato's Single Pass Cloud Engine (SPACE), Cato's cloud-native converged networking and security software stack. All Cato PoPs are interconnected by Cato's redundant, self-healing global private backbone for non-stop operation. Cato SASE Cloud converges Cato SD-WAN and a cloud-native security service edge, Cato SSE 360, including ZTNA, SWG, CASB, DLP, FWaaS with advanced threat prevention into a global cloud service.

Gartner Disclaimer

About Cato Networks

Cato provides the world's most robust single-vendor SASE platform, converging Cato SD-WAN and a cloud-native security service edge, Cato SSE 360, into a global cloud service. Cato SASE Cloud optimizes and secures application access for all users and locations everywhere. Using Cato, customers easily replace costly and rigid legacy MPLS with modern network architecture based on SD-WAN, secure and optimize a hybrid workforce working from anywhere, and enable seamless cloud migration. Cato enforces granular access policies, protects users against threats, and prevents sensitive data loss, all easily managed from a single pane of glass. With Cato, your business is ready for whatever's next.

